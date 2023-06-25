2023 Australian Fairy Tale Society Award Winner

Shirley Way is the 2023 winner of the Australian Fairy Tale Society Annual Award for Inspiration and Contribution to Australian Fairy Tale Culture.

Shirley Way

Shirley Way has contributed immensely to the fairy tale community in so many ways over so many years – as former eZine editor, initiator of the podcast series (to be found on the AFTS youtube channel), member of the Brisbane Fairy Tale Ring, hardworking, skilled, and insightful Committee member, co-organiser of the AFTS conferences in 2020 and 2023, as well as captain of the hugely successful 2022 conference in Brisbane.

