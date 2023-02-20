2023 BAFTA Awards

The winners of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on February 19.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Animated Film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won Editing; Avatar: The Way of Water won Special Visual Effects.

The complete list of winners follows the jump.

Best Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Oustanding British Film

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Film Not in the English Language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary

  • Navalny

Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Director

  • Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Screenplay

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay

  • Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Lead Actress

  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Lead Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting Actress

  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor

  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Original Score

  • Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front

Casting

  • Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Cinematography

  • James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Editing

  • Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Costume Design

  • Catherine Martin, Elvis

Makeup and Hair

  • Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis

Sound

  • Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front

Special Visual Effects

  • Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water

British Short Animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Britsh Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

  • Emma Mackey

2 thoughts on “2023 BAFTA Awards

  1. I’m shocked that the completely superfluous Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front film, which is not even a remotely accurate adaptation of the book, won so many awards.

    Of course, an completely accurate adaptation of the novel is not possible these days, because there are almost no women in the book except for a mother and three unnamed French prostitutes. But this adaptation was widely panned by German critics with several wondering whether the director had even read the book at all.

    Germany makes some very good films on occasion. This is not one of them and I wish it wouldn’t get this much attention.

