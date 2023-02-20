2023 BAFTA Awards

The winners of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on February 19.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Animated Film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won Editing; Avatar: The Way of Water won Special Visual Effects.

The complete list of winners follows the jump.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Oustanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Original Score

Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front

Casting

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Costume Design

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Makeup and Hair

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis

Sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front

Special Visual Effects

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Britsh Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Emma Mackey