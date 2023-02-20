2023 BAFTA Awards

The winners of the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on February 19.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Animated Film.
Everything Everywhere All At Once won Editing; Avatar: The Way of Water won Special Visual Effects.
The complete list of winners follows the jump.
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Oustanding British Film
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Lead Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
Supporting Actress
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Original Score
- Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front
Casting
- Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
Cinematography
- James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Editing
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production Design
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Costume Design
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
Makeup and Hair
- Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis
Sound
- Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front
Special Visual Effects
- Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water
British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Britsh Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star
- Emma Mackey
I’m shocked that the completely superfluous Netflix All Quiet on the Western Front film, which is not even a remotely accurate adaptation of the book, won so many awards.
Of course, an completely accurate adaptation of the novel is not possible these days, because there are almost no women in the book except for a mother and three unnamed French prostitutes. But this adaptation was widely panned by German critics with several wondering whether the director had even read the book at all.
Germany makes some very good films on occasion. This is not one of them and I wish it wouldn’t get this much attention.
Pinocchio won? Not exactly a big surprise, but I’m pleased.