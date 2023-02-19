Cats Sleep on SFF: The Last Unicorn

Cider here. I hopes it’s okay I email you uninvited.
A Book came for Mom, you call her Lis, but she needed a nap. So I supervised it for her. After all, it’s about another magnificent creature, a Unicorn. It might be dangerous!
Here are pictures you can use, if you like Magnificent Creatures.
Cider
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Such a cheeky girl, sending in the pictures herself!
Adorable!
What a cute doggie jacket.
@Bonnie McDaniel–Tank you! My jammies there say Heart of Love on them! My mommy has good friends, so I get nice gifts sometimes!–Cider
Cider has very good taste in treats — she likes Max and Neo Chicken Breast and Greenie Teenie blueberry treats.
Splendid guardian. Love the outfit!
What a cutie!
I tanks you all for your kind comments!–Cider