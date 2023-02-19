Cats Sleep on SFF: The Last Unicorn

Cider here. I hopes it’s okay I email you uninvited.

A Book came for Mom, you call her Lis, but she needed a nap. So I supervised it for her. After all, it’s about another magnificent creature, a Unicorn. It might be dangerous!

Here are pictures you can use, if you like Magnificent Creatures.

Cider

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com