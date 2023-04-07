The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners are announced March 30 in a ceremony aired on Twitch.
God of War Ragnarök led the field with five BAFTAs: Animation; Audio Achievement; Music; Performer in a Leading Role for Christopher Judge and Performer in a Supporting Role for Laya DeLeon Hayes.
The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to Shuhei Yoshida. The Fellowship is the highest accolade given by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.
The EE Game of the Year, the only award voted for by the public, went to God of War Ragnarök.
The 2023 BAFTA Awards winners are:
ANIMATION
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BEST GAME
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
BRITISH GAME
- ROLLERDROME Development Team – Roll7/Private Division
DEBUT GAME
- TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI
EVOLVING GAME
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
FAMILY
- KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND Development Team – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER Development Team – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames
GAME DESIGN
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle
MULTIPLAYER
- ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
MUSIC
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
NARRATIVE
- IMMORTALITY Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment