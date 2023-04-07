BAFTA Mask

The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards winners are announced March 30 in a ceremony aired on Twitch.

God of War Ragnarök led the field with five BAFTAs: Animation; Audio Achievement; Music; Performer in a Leading Role for Christopher Judge and Performer in a Supporting Role for Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to Shuhei Yoshida. The Fellowship is the highest accolade given by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.

The EE Game of the Year, the only award voted for by the public, went to God of War Ragnarök.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards winners are:

ANIMATION

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BEST GAME

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

BRITISH GAME

ROLLERDROME Development Team – Roll7/Private Division

DEBUT GAME

TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI

EVOLVING GAME

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

FAMILY

KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND Development Team – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER Development Team – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames

GAME DESIGN

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

MULTIPLAYER

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

MUSIC

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

NARRATIVE

IMMORTALITY Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment