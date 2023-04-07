Ray Harryhausen Awards 2023 Open for Submissions

The deadline to enter films for the second annual Ray Harryhausen Awards is April 30.

Submissions are being taken for the following categories:

Best Feature Film Animation

Best Short Film Animation

Best Student Film Animation

Best Children’s Film Animation (free entry)

Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award

The awards will be presented at the historic Cameo Cinema in Edinburgh on June 29.

The awards were established in honor of the legendary master of stop-motion animation by the Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, which archives, preserves and restores the animator’s extensive collection. This year they unveiled a new logo designed by Lars Seiffert.