2023 Colorado Book Awards Finalists

The finalists for the 2023 Colorado Book Awards have been announced. Awards are presented in 15 categories by Colorado Humanities to celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers.

The winners will be announced on June 10, 2023.

Works of genre interest include —

SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY

Conscious Designs by Nathaniel White (Miami University Press)

Demon Riding Shotgun by L.R. Braden (Belle Bridge Books)

Denver Moon: The thirteen of Mars by Warren Hammond and Joshua Viola (Hex Publishers)

ANTHOLOGY

Bizarre Bazaar: A Collection of Stories from Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers edited by Amy Drayez and Veronica R. Calisto (Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers)

YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

Bright Ruined Things by Samantha Cohoe (St. Martin’s)

Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves by Meg Long (St. Martin’s)