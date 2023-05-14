Doctor Who Trailer Airs During Eurovision Song Contest

BBC News took notes as a new Doctor Who trailer revealed episode titles for 60th Anniversary Specials ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final today.

Moments before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final came live from Liverpool the new Doctor Who trailer announced the titles as:

Special One: The Star Beast

Special Two: Wild Blue Yonder

Special Three: The Giggle

The exclusive trailer showed David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate who will reprise her role as Donna Noble

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air as part of the festivities.