2023 CrimeFest Awards

CrimeFest, a crime fiction con in Bristol UK, has announced the winners of their various awards.

These prizes “honour the best crime books released in 2022 in the UK.”

Specsavers Debut Crime Novel Award

A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham (HarperCollins)

eDunnit Award

The Book of the Most Precious Substance, by Sara Gran (Faber and Faber)

H.R.F. Keating Award (for the best biographical or critical book related to crime fiction)

The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators, by Martin Edwards (Collins Crime Club)

Last Laugh Award (for the best humorous crime novel)

Bryant & May’s Peculiar London, by Christopher Fowler (Doubleday)

Best Crime Fiction Novel for Children (aged 8-12)

The Good Turn, by Sharna Jackson (Puffin)

Best Crime Fiction Novel for Young Adults (aged 12-16)

Five Survive, by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey)

Thalia Proctor Memorial Award for Best Adapted TV Crime Drama

Slow Horses (seasons 1 & 2), based on the books by Mick Herron. Produced by See-Saw. Shown on Apple TV+.



