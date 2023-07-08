2023 CWA Dagger Awards Winners

The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) of the United Kingdom announced the winners of the 2023 CWA Dagger Awards on July 6.

GOLD DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by an author of any nationality.

The Kingdoms of the Savannah by George Dawes Green

IAN FLEMING STEEL DAGGER

Eligible books in this category are thrillers set in any period and include, but are not limited to, spy fiction, psychological thrillers and action/adventure stories.

Agent Seventeen by John Brownlow

JOHN CREASEY (NEW BLOOD) DAGGER

This award is for the best crime novel by a first-time author of any nationality.

Dirt Town by Hayley Scrivenor

HISTORICAL DAGGER

This award is for the best historical crime novel, set in any period up to 50 years prior to the year in which the award will be made.

The Darkest Sin by DV Bishop

ALCS GOLD DAGGER FOR NON-FICTION

This award is for any non-fiction work on a crime-related theme by an author of any nationality.

Unlawful Killings by Wendy Joseph

CRIME FICTION IN TRANSLATION DAGGER

This award is for a crime novel not originally written in English and which has been translated into English for UK publication.

Even the Darkest Night by Javier Cercas (tr Anne Mclean)

SHORT STORY DAGGER

This award is for any crime short story first published in the UK in English in a publication that pays for contributions, or broadcast in the UK in return for payment.

Cast A Long Shadow by Hazell Ward

PUBLISHERS’ DAGGER

This prestigious Dagger is awarded annually to the Best Crime and Mystery Publisher of the Year.

Viper

DAGGER IN THE LIBRARY

The Dagger in the Library is a prize for a body of work by an established crime writer who has long been popular with borrowers from libraries, and who has supported libraries and their users.

Sophie Hannah

DIAMOND DAGGER

Awarded every year to an author whose crime-writing career has been marked by sustained excellence, and who has made a significant contribution to the genre. Votes from CWA members go forward to be deliberated on by an independent panel. This year’s recipient is:

Walter Mosley

DEBUT DAGGER Sponsored by ProWritingAid

Sideways by Jeff Marsick