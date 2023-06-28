2023 Deutscher Science Fiction Preis Finalists

The nominees for the Deutscher Science Fiction Preis 2023 were announced June 26.

The juried award for the best short story and best novel published in the German language in the previous year is sponsored by the SFCD, Germany´s largest science-fiction club. Each winner will receive €1000.

The awards will be presented at BuchmesseCon, this year’s annual convention of the Science Fiction Club Deutschland, on October 21, 2023 in Dreieich-Sprendlingen, Germany.

BEST GERMAN LANGUAGE SHORT STORY

“Fast Forward” by C. M. Dyrnberg, published in Nova 31, p.machinery, ISBN-13 978-3-95765-270-6, ISSN 1864-2829

“Die Summe aller Teile” (The Sum of All Parts) by Christoph Grimm, published in Alien Contagium, edited by Christoph Grimm, Eridanus-Verlag, ISBN-13 978-3-946348-33-7

“Briefe an eine imaginäre Frau” (Letters to an Imaginary Woman) by Michael K. Iwoleit, published in Nova 31, p.machinery, ISBN-13 978-3-95765-270-6, ISSN 1864-2829

“Hayes‘ Töchter und Söhne” (Hayes’ Daughters and Sons) by Thorsten Küper, published in Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern (Death Comes On Gears), edited by Janika Rehak and Yvonne Tunnat, Amrûn, ISBN-13 978-3-95869-500-9

“Die Grenze der Welt” (The Limit of the World) by Aiki Mira, published in Exodus 44, edited by René Moreau, Heinz Wipperfürth and Hans Jürgen Kugler, Eigenverlag René Moreau, ISSN 1860-675X

“Der blassblaue Punkt” (The Pale Blue Dot) by Helen Obermeier, published in Alien Contagium, edited by Christoph Grimm, Eridanus-Verlag, ISBN-13 978-3-946348-33-7

“Morsche Haut” (Rotten Skin) by Yvonne Tunnat, published in Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern (Death Comes On Gears), edited by Janika Rehak and Yvonne Tunnat, Amrûn, ISBN-13 978-3-95869-500-9

BEST GERMAN LANGUAGE NOVEL

Roboter: Fading Smoke (Robots: Fading Smoke) by R. M. Amerein, Atlantis-Verlag, 180 pages, ISBN-13 978-3-86402-826-7

Ruf der Unendlichkeit [Omni Band 3] (Call of Infinity [Omni, Vol. 3]) by Andreas Brandhorst, Fischer TOR, 540 pages, ISBN-13 978-3-596-70575-7

A. R. T. – Coup zwischen den Sternen (A.R.T. – Coup Between the Stars) by Kris Brynn [Regine Bott], Knaur, 382 pages, ISBN-13 978-3-426-52915-7

Pantopia by Theresa Hannig, Fischer TOR, 463 pages, ISBN 978-3-596-70640-2

Wo beginnt die Nacht (Where Does the Night Begin) by Sven Haupt, Eridanus-Verlag, 370 pages, ISBN 978-3-946348-35-1

Freier Fall (Free Fall) by Hans-Jürgen Kugler, Hirnkost, 156 pages, ISBN 978-3-949452-46-8

Reaktor (Reactor) by Timo Leibig, Belle-Époque-Verlag, 370 Pages, ISBN 978-3-96357-307-4

Neongrau (Neon Gray) by Aiki Mira, Polarise, 520 Pages, ISBN 978-3-949345-28-0

Titans Kinder (Titan’s Children) by Aiki Mira, p.machinery, 195 Pages, ISBN 978-3-95765-294-4

Das Geflecht. An der Grenze (The Mesh at the Border) by Jol Rosenberg, ohneohren-Verlag, 520 Pages, ISBN 978-3-903296-43-5

Interspace One by Andreas Suchanek, Piper, 380 Pages, ISBN 978-3-492-70634-6

Athos 2643 by Nils Westerboer, Klett-Cotta Hobbit-Presse, 432 Pages, ISBN 978-3-608-98494-1

[Thanks to Cora Buhlert for translating these titles from German to English.]