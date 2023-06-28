The Best of World SF Volume 3 ToC and Cover Reveal

Lavie Tidhar today announced the table of contents for his The Best of World SF: Volume 3, a 175,000 word collection with 28 authors from around the world.

The book will be released by Head of Zeus on October 12, 2023. It’s available for preorder.

The stories in the Table of Contents:

1. “A Minor Kalahari” by Diana Rahim (Singapore)

2. “Behind Her, Trailing Like Butterfly Wings” by Daniela Tomova (Bulgaria)

3. “Cloudgazer” by Timi Odueso (Nigeria)

4. “The EMO Hunter” by Mandisi Nkomo (South Africa)

5. “Tloque Nahuaque” by Nelly Geraldine García-Rosas (Mexico) translated by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

6. “The Walls of Benin City” by M.H. Ayinde (UK)

7. “The Foodie Federation’s Dinosaur Farm” by Luo Longxiang (China) translated by Andy Dudak

8. “The Day The World Turned Upside Down” by Thomas Olde Heuvelt (The Netherlands) translated by Lia Belt

9. “The Worldless” by Indrapramit Das (India)

10. “Now You Feel It” by Andrea Chapela (Mexico) translated by Emma Törzs

11. “Act of Faith” by Fadzlishah Johanabas (Malaysia)

12. “Godmother” by Cheryl S. Ntumy (Ghana)

13. “I Call Upon the Night as Witness” by Zahra Mukhi (Pakistan)

14. “Sulfur” by Dmitry Glukhovsky (Russia) translated by Marian Schwartz

15. “Proposition 23” by Efe Okogu (Nigeria)

16. “Root Rot” by Fargo Tbakhi (US)

17. “Catching the K-Beast” by Chen Qian (China) translated by Carmen Yiling Yan

18. “Two Moons” by Elena Pavlova (Bulgaria) translated by Kalin M. Nenov and Elena Pavlova

19. “Symbiosis Theory” by Choyeop Kim (Korea) translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort

20. “My Country is a Ghost” by Eugenia Triantafyllou (Greece)

21. “Old People’s Folly” by Nora Schinnerl (Austria)

22. “Echoes of a Broken Mind” by Christine Lucas (Greece)

23. “Have Your #Hugot Harvested at This Diwata-Owned Café” by Vida Cruz (Philippines)

24. “Order C345” by Sheikha Helawy (Palestine) translated by Raphael Cohen

25. “Dark Star” by Vraiux Dorós (Mexico) translated by Toshiya Kamei

26. “An excerpt from ‘A Door Opens: The Beginning of the Fall of the Ispancialo-in-Hinirang (Emprensa Press: 2007)’ by Salahuddin Alonto, Annotated by Omar Jamad Maududi, MLS, HOL, JMS.” by Dean Francis Alfar (Philippines)

27. “Ootheca” by Mário de Seabra Coelho (Portugal)

28. “Where The Trains Turn” by Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen (Finland) translated by Liisa Rantalaiho