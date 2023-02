2023 DGA Awards

The 2023 Directors Guild of America Awards were presented on February 18, and the only genre film directors nominated — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything All at Once – won. On the television side, Helen Shaver, won an award for directing the Station Eleven episode “Who’s There?”

FILM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2022

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2022

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

Sam Levinson, Euphoria – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry – “710N” (HBO)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Helen Shaver, Station Eleven – “Who’s There?” (TK)

VARIETY TALK/NEWS/SPORTS (REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING)

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

VARIETY TALK/NEWS/SPORTS (SPECIALS)

Glenn P. Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

REALITY PROGRAMS

Ben Simms, Running Wilds with Bear Grylls – “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward – “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

DOCUMENTARY

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love (National Geographic)

COMMERCIALS Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.)