NESFA Presents Gaughan Award at Boskone 60

The New England Science Fiction Association honored Martina Fačková with the Jack Gaughan Award at Boskone 60 on February 18. The club’s other annual award, the Skylark, was not given out this year.

GAUGHAN AWARD

Martina Fačková

The Gaughan Award honors the memory of Jack Gaughan, a long-time friend of fandom and one of the finest SF artists of the 20th century. Because Jack felt it was important to encourage and recognize new blood in the field, The New England Science Fiction Association, Inc., presents the Gaughan Award annually to an emerging artist (an artist who has become a professional within the past five years) chosen by a panel of judges.

Fačková’s website, with images of many more works, is here.

