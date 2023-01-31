2023 Dublin Literary Award Longlist

There are 70 books from 30 countries nominated by libraries for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award, sponsored by Dublin City Council. The award, worth €100,000, is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. The complete longlist is here.

Longlisted works of genre interest include:

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka

Nettle and Bone by T. Kingfisher

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

She’s a Killer by Kirsten McDougall

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

The Clockwork Girl by Anna Mazzola

The Forests by Sandrine Collette

The Morning Star by Karl Ove Knausgaard

The Sentence, A Novel by Louise Erdrich

Nominations include 29 novels in translation, originally published in Arabic, Bulgarian, Dutch, Hindi, Korean, Slovene, Icelandic and Japanese. If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.