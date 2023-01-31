2023 Dublin Literary Award Longlist

There are 70 books from 30 countries nominated by libraries for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award, sponsored by Dublin City Council. The award, worth €100,000, is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. The complete longlist is here.
Longlisted works of genre interest include:
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
- Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
- Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
- How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
- Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka
- Nettle and Bone by T. Kingfisher
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
- She’s a Killer by Kirsten McDougall
- The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
- The Clockwork Girl by Anna Mazzola
- The Forests by Sandrine Collette
- The Morning Star by Karl Ove Knausgaard
- The Sentence, A Novel by Louise Erdrich
Nominations include 29 novels in translation, originally published in Arabic, Bulgarian, Dutch, Hindi, Korean, Slovene, Icelandic and Japanese. If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.