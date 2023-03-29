2023 Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

The shortlist for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award was announced March 28. Sponsored by Dublin City Council, the award is worth €100,000, and is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000. The winner will be revealed May 25.

One novel of genre interest has survived the cutdown, Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

The complete shortlist is:

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

by Anthony Doerr The Trees by Percival Everett

by Percival Everett Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes

by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes Marzahn, Mon Amour by Katja Oskamp, translated by Jo Heinrich

by Katja Oskamp, translated by Jo Heinrich Love Novel by Ivana Sajko, translated by Mima Simić

by Ivana Sajko, translated by Mima Simić Em by Kim Thúy, translated by Sheila Fischman