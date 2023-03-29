2023 Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

The shortlist for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award was announced March 28. Sponsored by Dublin City Council, the award is worth €100,000, and is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000. The winner will be revealed May 25.

One novel of genre interest has survived the cutdown, Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

The complete shortlist is:

  • Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
  • The Trees by Percival Everett
  • Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes
  • Marzahn, Mon Amour by Katja Oskamp, translated by Jo Heinrich
  • Love Novel by Ivana Sajko, translated by Mima Simić
  • Em by Kim Thúy, translated by Sheila Fischman

