IAFA 2023 Award Winners

The International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts award ceremony was held March 18. (Some award winners were named ahead of the conference.)

THE CRAWFORD AWARD

[Presented annually by the IAFA for a first book of fantasy.] Previously announced in February.

Simon Jimenez for his novel The Spear Cuts Through Water (Del Rey)

THE JAMIE BISHOP MEMORIAL AWARD FOR AN ESSAY NOT IN ENGLISH

[For a work of scholarship written in a language other than English.]

Priscilla Layne and Sang-Keun Yoo

Finalists, Semi-finalists, and honorable mentions

Yilun Fan

THE IMAGINING INDIGENOUS FUTURISM AWARD

[Recognizes emerging authors who use science fiction to address issues of Indigenous sovereignty and self-determination.] Previously announced in January.

Telling the Soul of Mars by Alina Pete

The other works on the shortlist were:

The Tangle by Rae Mariz

by Rae Mariz The Good One by Allanah Hunt

by Allanah Hunt Spirit Medicine by Gina McGuire

THE DAVID G. HARTWELL EMERGING SCHOLAR AWARD

[For an outstanding student paper.]

Marissa Luquette

DELL MAGAZINES AWARD

[An Award for Undergraduate Excellence in Science Fiction and Fantasy Writing.] Previously announced in February.

Winner: Sam Wilson of Chapman University for “blooming beating hearts”

First Runner-up: Olivia Garcia of Chapman University for “Of the Known Universe”

Second Runner-up: Rona Wang of the Massachussetts Institute of Technology for “The Glass Foxkit”

Third Runner-up: Simon Herz of Swarthmore College for “The River People”

Honorable Mentions

Jazmin Collins from Arcadia University for “A Practical Guide to Housesitting for North American Witches”

Jadyn Straigis of Goucher College for “The Ivory Peak Hotel”

Emely Menjivar of Chapman University for “Blind Faith”

Simon Herz from Swarthmore College for “Gone Up in Fog”

William Romero of Vanderbilt University for “The Great Blue Heron of the Mississippi”

IAFA DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARSHIP AWARD

[An annual career award, presented annually since 1986, recognizing distinguished contributions to the scholarship and criticism of the fantastic.]

Isiah Lavender III

BIPOC CAUCUS AWARDS

[The BIPOC Caucus presents two awards, one for Exemplary Allies and one for Members who have served the community as Uplifters.] The site does not indicate a 2023 Exemplary Ally award was given.

Uplifters

AE Fonsworth

Candice Thornton

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki