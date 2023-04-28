2023 Edgar Awards

Mystery Writers of America today announced the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2022.
BEST NOVEL
- Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR
- Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Press – Soho Crime)
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
- Or Else by Joe Hart (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
BEST FACT CRIME
- Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse (Flatiron Books)
BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL
- The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators by Martin Edwards (HarperCollins – Collins Crime Club)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Red Flag,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Gregory Fallis (Dell Magazines)
BEST JUVENILE
- Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: The Seaside Corpse by Marthe Jocelyn (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books)
BEST YOUNG ADULT
- The Red Palace by June Hur (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)
BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY
- “Episode 1” – Magpie Murders, Written by Anthony Horowitz (Masterpiece/PBS)
ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD
- “Dogs in the Canyon” – Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine by Mark Harrison (Dell Magazines)
* * * * * *
THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD
- A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD
- Hideout by Louisa Luna (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group – Doubleday)
THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD
- Buried in a Good Book by Tamara Berry (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
The following Special Awards were previously announced:
SPECIAL AWARDS
GRAND MASTER
- Michael Connelly
- Joanne Fluke
RAVEN AWARD
- Crime Writers of Color
- Eddie Muller for Noir Alley and The Film Noir Foundation
ELLERY QUEEN AWARD
- The Strand Magazine
