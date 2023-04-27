2023 ESFS Award Nominations

The European Science Fiction Society has published the nominees for the 2023 ESFS Achievement Awards and ESFS Hall of Fame Awards.

The winners of these awards will be selected at the next general meeting of the ESFS, which will take place at Konflikt, the 2023 Eurocon, June 8-11 in Uppsala, Sweden.

The full list of nominees follows the jump.

NOMINATIONS FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

2023 Achievement Awards nominations; The English-language descriptions come from the ESFS website.

BEST WORK OF ART

AUSTRIA

“Der Wassermann hat Zeit” cover by Leonie Schlager

Leonie Schlager for the illustrations of her own fantastic book “Der Wassermann hat Zeit”. Though for small children as the main target group, the ununsual, colour reduced pictures also lead adults into a fantastic underwater-world, far away from our toxic “fast” everyday´s life.

CROATIA

Cover art for biopunk anthology “Bio Jednom Jedan Punk”, by Katarina Šumski

Katarina created cover for yearly SFeraKons anthology of Croatian SF – 2022. biopunk themed book “Bio Jednom Jedan Punk”. Her art embodies its visceral nature and invokes uneasy feelings. Orange colors that bring forward optimism about possibilities that biotech brings are splashed with liver purple, color that warns and calls for caution. Babies are image of the future, and what might be…

FINLAND

Praedor

Petri Hiltunen’s Magnum Opus are his Praedor comics, that were recently collected as one gigantic hardcover collection of over 400 pages worth of fantasy comics by the master himself. Praedor has turned from simple comics into classic roleplaying game, multiple novels and anthologies by diverse hands.

GERMANY

Cover Illustration of “Phantastisch! 81” by Timo Kümmel

Timo’s art explores a wide variety of topics across sf, fantasy, and horror. This can also be sensed in his cover art for Phantastisch! 81: In the dark vastness of space, we see the character of a wise man, as we could find in antique sculptures – orbiting a mysterious planet while following a ray of light. Inspiring, thought-provoking, and masterly crafted.

IRELAND

Big City Bot, Dublin – Rob Stears

Rob Stears is an artist and illustrator based in Dublin. The elements tha make up “”Big City Bot, Dublin”” are instantly recognisable as beloved Dublin landmarks. https://www.robstears.ie/

ITALY

Dayana Montesano for cover of the book “I vegumani”

Young talent from the International School of Comics.

PORTUGAL

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr – Filipe Andrade

SPAIN

HispaCón poster

BEST WRITTEN WORK OF FICTION

AUSTRIA

“Die letzten Tage von Salzburg” by C.M. Dyrnberg

CROATIA

“It Eats Us From The Inside”, by Antonija Mežnarić (novella)

DENMARK

“Vølvens Vej: Snehild” by Anne-Marie Vedsø Olesen

FRANCE

Les Chants de Nüying, by Émilie Querbalec

GERMANY

Utopie27 by Aiki Mira

ITALY

I vegumani by Clelia Farris

POLAND

“Płomień” by Magdalena Salik

PORTUGAL

Unto the Godless What Little Remains – Mário Coelho

SPAIN

Carcoma, by Layla Martínez

SWEDEN

Grim by Sara Bergmark Elfgren

UKRAINE

Pavlo Derevianko “The Chronicles of the Gray Order” (Павло Дерев’янко “Litopys Siroho Ordenu”)

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

AUSTRIA

“Rubikon” by Magdalena Lauritsch

FINLAND

“Hatching” directed by Hanna Bergholm and written by Ilja Rautsi

FRANCE

Parallèles

IRELAND

To The Waters and The Wild – Aduantas

ITALY

Strappare lungo i bordi by Zero Calcare

SPAIN

Noviembre Nocturno

UKRAINE

Movie “Maksym Osa”

BEST FANZINE

CROATIA

Svemirski brod, 14

Svemirski brod is printed fanzine that covers events, literature and media, with a good portion of astronomy and science. It covers events of Croatian fandom and introduces local fans to each other, both more prominent ones and the younglings. Made by fans for fans; it is true fanzinethat delivers fun, interesting articles and interesting characters, all with love and care to its roots.

DENMARK

Himmelskibet, 63 (Spring 2022)

Himmelskibet 63 is the 2022 issue of the fan magazine of the recently defunct Danish SF/F/Horror society “Fantastik”. It is edited and written by dedicated members of organized Danish fandom, containing short stories, reviews, articles, and lists of the new Danish publications in the fantastic genres.

FRANCE

KWS – Keep Watching the Skies 89 – August 2022

Since 1992, this fanzine publishes reviews (more than 1560 to date) and informations about science fiction, fantasy, and horror books published different languages, French, English, Occitan, Catalan… The fanzine is published approximately three times a year. Editor: Pascal J. Thomas Older contents: http://q-d.fr/kws

GERMANY

!Time Machine by Udo Klotz, No. 5 Artifical Intelligence

!Time Machine is a yearly fanzine featuring focus topics in every issue. The 2021 edition is on “Artificial Intelligence in reality and science fiction”, exploring the question if ai is “grail, fake, or vision”. A characteristic of the fanzine is a fine sense of humor. In content, graphic art, and layout, !Time Machine meets the highest standard in German fandom.

IRELAND

Journey Planet 63 – Erró Errór

This issue of Journey Planet is dedicated to the Icelandic artist Erró

ITALY

Silicio, #1

Fanzine dedicated to the science fiction genre that contains reviews, stories and in-depth essays, about transhumanism, the post-humanism, possible and impossible uchronies and dystopias, theory fiction and psychedelic pseudobiblia.

PORTUGAL

UMBRA 3

SPAIN

Vientos de magia 1

BEST WORK FOR CHILDREN

AUSTRIA

Barbara Schinko

FRANCE

Le Jardin des chimères, by Johan Heliot

ITALY

Poe la nocchiera del tempo by Licia Troisi

PORTUGAL

Guia Pratico do Susto – Clara Cunha

SPAIN

La venganza del Alquimista

SWEDEN

Imperiets Arvingar: Fängelsflykten

UKRAINE

Volodymyr Arieniev “A Treasury of Stories” (Володимир Арєнєв “Скарбничка історій”

BEST INTERNET PUBLICATION

CROATIA

Mora FM

Mora FM is a Croatian podcast, hosted by the editors of Morina kutija, and dealing with the art and craft of writing, publishing, and reading SF. Started in Spring 2022, and currently nearing the end of its season 2, it gathered a loyal following over its 30ish episodes that covered topics ranging from long vs. short form, writing and publishing in a second language, social media for writers etc.

FINLAND

Geek Culture Quiz

Geek Culture Quiz is a different kind of pub quiz, last Monday of each month in Tampere, Finland. It is possible to participate in the quiz remotely via the magic of the internet as every quiz is also live-streamed on YouTube and participants can return their answers using Google Forms. Questions are from science fiction, fantasy, games etc. The quiz is bi-lingual (in English and in Finnish).

FRANCE

Quarante-Deux

By Ellen Herzfeld & Dominique Martel. Since 1994, this website provides a wealth of resources on SF, including an extensive bibliographical database, reviews, interviews, articles and fictions, convention & festival photos. It is a big part of the french SF fandom and memory. A few words for visitors who don’t read French on their website : https://www.quarante-deux.org/annexes/About_This_Site

GERMANY

Rezensionsnerdista by Yvonne Tunnat



Primarily a platform for reviews on science fiction literature (special focus: short stories), Rezensionsnerdista also features essays on the sf publishing market in Germany. It has a podcast spinoff (literatunnat), where creative people from German sf are interviewed. Yvonne’s in-depth knowledge of the scene – based on reading hundreds of publications each year – makes this a valuable resource.

IRELAND

cons.ie

cons.ie is a site dedicated to SF&F and Gaming conventions and event listings. If you are visiting Ireland, this is the place to find out what’s on!

ITALY

Fantasy Magazine

Long time magazine of fantasy covering book, reviews, interviews and essays.

POLAND

“CzaPa Kulturalna” by Paweł Majka and Cezary Zbierzchowski

“CzaPa Kulturalna” is a podcast created by two Polish SFF writers – Paweł Majka and Cezary Zbierzchowski. Podcast concentrates on the critique of SFF literature. Creators don’t release episodes very often but they are appreciated by the fandom. The token of this appreciation is the Krzysztof “Papier” Papierkowski Award for the best non-commercial activity in fandom that they received last year.

PORTUGAL

Fabrica do Terror

SPAIN

Cuentos para Argernon

UKRAINE

History of Ukrainian SF&F

The series of video lectures “History of Ukrainian SF&F” by Fantastic talk(s)

NOMINATIONS FOR THE HALL OF FAME AWARDS

2023 Hall of Fame Awards – Nominations – European Science Fiction Society (esfs.info)

BEST ARTIST

CROATIA

Korina Hunjak

DENMARK

Jesper Ejsing

FINLAND

Petri Hiltunen

FRANCE

Didier Graffet

GERMANY

Thomas Thiemeyer

IRELAND

Jog Brogzin

ITALY

Leo Ortolani

PORTUGAL

André Mata

SPAIN

Natacha Bustos

SWEDEN

Nicolas Krizan

UKRAINE

Boris Groh (Борис Грох)

BEST AUTHOR

AUSTRIA

Marc Elsberg

CROATIA

Tatjana Jambrišak

FINLAND

Emmi Itäranta

FRANCE

Philippe Curval

GERMANY

Aiki Mira

IRELAND

Eoin Colfer

ITALY

Nicoletta Vallorani

POLAND

Jacek Dukaj

PORTUGAL

Bruno Martins Soares

SPAIN

Laura Gallego

BEST PUBLISHER

AUSTRIA

Ohneohren

DENMARK

Science Fiction Cirklen

FINLAND

Kirjava

FRANCE

Éditions Mnémos

GERMANY

Hirnkost

IRELAND

Limit Break Comics

ITALY

Edizioni Hypnos

PORTUGAL

Saida de Emergência

SPAIN

Duermevela

SWEDEN

Ylva Blomqvist

BEST PROMOTER

AUSTRIA

Stefan Cernohuby

Stefan Cernohuby was editor of the anthology “Facetten der Zukunft”, a book with Austrian science-fiction short stories. He promotes it by public readings along with his team and the book had also been intruduced on public TV!

FRANCE

Raymond Milési

French SF writer, anthologist (Mouvances) & active fan for almost 40 years. He went to the 2nd French SF national convention (1975) & only missed 4 since! Since 1988, he is responsible for their attribution vote and the guardian of their smooth running. He received the Cyrano special award in 2018 in Amiens for his writings and his commitment to SF fandom and genre.

GERMANY

Udo Klotz

Since 1991, Udo is trustee of Germany’s most prestigious sf award, the Kurd Laßwitz Preis. He earned maximum respect from pros as well as from fans for the calm, objective, and reliable way he fulfills this key role. Moreover, Udo is a connector for the German sf scene, editing fanzines, running a monthly gathering in Munich, and actively participating in national and international sf conventions.

IRELAND

Gareth Kavanagh

Gareth Kavanagh is the former chair of the Irish National Convention, Octocon, has had key leadership roles in multiple Worldcons and the 2014 Dublin Eurocon. And oh yeah, he was the ESFS Secretary for six years. Irish and European fandom would far poorer without the years of quiet background work Gareth has dedicated to us!

ITALY

Flora Staglianò

Long time fan and excellent organizer of SF convention “DeepCon” and 2 EuroCons in Fiuggi.

PORTUGAL

Sandra Henriques

SPAIN

Ricard Ruiz Garzón

BEST MAGAZINE

CROATIA

Morina kutija

FINLAND

Tähtivaeltaja

FRANCE

Gandahar

GERMANY

Future Fiction Magazine (German Edition) by Sylvana Freyberg and Uwe Post

ITALY

Dimensione cosmic

PORTUGAL

Bang!

SPAIN

Oasis

BEST TRANSLATOR

CROATIA

Adrian Cvitanović

FRANCE

Hélène Collon

GERMANY

Bernhard Kempen

ITALY

Silvia Castoldi

POLAND

Sebastian Musielak

PORTUGAL

Luis Filipe Silva

SPAIN

David Tejera

SWEDEN

Ylva Kempe

UKRAINE

Iaroslava Strikha (Ярослава Стріха)