2023 FAAn Award Winners

The FAAn Awards were presented today at Corflu Craic in Belfast, NI.
FANZINE CATEGORIES
Best Genzine
- Portable Storage (ed. William Breiding)
Best Perzine
- This Here… (ed. Nic Farey)
Best Special Publication
- 1957: The First British Worldcon (ed. Rob Hansen)
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Best Letterhack (Harry Warner Jr. Memorial Award)
- Jerry Kaufman
Best Fanartist
- Ulrika O’Brien
Best Fanwriter
(TIE)
- Justin E.A. Busch
- Nic Farey
Best Fanzine Cover
- BEAM 17 (Alan White)
OTHER AWARDS
fwa (fanzine writers’ association) Past President election
2022 Past Presidents: Nigel Rowe, John D. Berry
1959 Past President: Keith Freeman
Corflu Lifetime Achievement Award
- Rob Hansen
Nic Farey, FAAn Awards Administrator, who provided the summary of the award winners, says 42 ballots were cast.
Corfu 41 was awarded to Las Vegas, NV and will take place at the Gold Coast hotel and Casino from February 29 – March 3, 2024.