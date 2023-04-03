2023 FAAn Award Winners

The FAAn Awards were presented today at Corflu Craic in Belfast, NI.

FANZINE CATEGORIES

Best Genzine

Portable Storage (ed. William Breiding)

Best Perzine

This Here… (ed. Nic Farey)

Best Special Publication

1957: The First British Worldcon (ed. Rob Hansen)

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Best Letterhack (Harry Warner Jr. Memorial Award)

Jerry Kaufman

Best Fanartist

Ulrika O’Brien

Best Fanwriter

(TIE)

Justin E.A. Busch

Nic Farey

Best Fanzine Cover

BEAM 17 (Alan White)

OTHER AWARDS

fwa (fanzine writers’ association) Past President election

2022 Past Presidents: Nigel Rowe, John D. Berry

1959 Past President: Keith Freeman

Corflu Lifetime Achievement Award

Rob Hansen

Nic Farey, FAAn Awards Administrator, who provided the summary of the award winners, says 42 ballots were cast.

Corfu 41 was awarded to Las Vegas, NV and will take place at the Gold Coast hotel and Casino from February 29 – March 3, 2024.