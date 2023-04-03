2023 FAAn Award Winners

The FAAn Awards were presented today at Corflu Craic in Belfast, NI.

FANZINE CATEGORIES

Best Genzine

  • Portable Storage (ed. William Breiding)

Best Perzine

  • This Here… (ed. Nic Farey)

Best Special Publication

  • 1957: The First British Worldcon (ed. Rob Hansen)

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Best Letterhack (Harry Warner Jr. Memorial Award)

  • Jerry Kaufman

Best Fanartist

  • Ulrika O’Brien

Best Fanwriter

(TIE)

  • Justin E.A. Busch
  • Nic Farey

Best Fanzine Cover

  • BEAM 17 (Alan White)

OTHER AWARDS

fwa (fanzine writers’ association) Past President election

2022 Past Presidents: Nigel Rowe, John D. Berry

1959 Past President: Keith Freeman

Corflu Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Rob Hansen

Nic Farey, FAAn Awards Administrator, who provided the summary of the award winners, says 42 ballots were cast.

Corfu 41 was awarded to Las Vegas, NV and will take place at the Gold Coast hotel and Casino from February 29 – March 3, 2024.

