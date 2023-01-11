The 2023 Golden Globes recipients were announced January 10, back on NBC after the controversy-plagued awards event went untelevised last year.
Genre was well-represented among tonight’s winners.
Everything Everywhere All at Once claimed two awards in the Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy categories, with star Michelle Yeoh honored for Best Performance by an Actress, and Ke Huy Quan named Best Supporting Actor.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett received the award for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture.
House of the Dragon (HBO) won Best Television Series, Drama. And Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took Best Motion Picture, Animated.
Here is the complete list of winners.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Television Series, Drama
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz
Best Picture, Non-English Language
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Naatu Naatu from RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Cecil B. Demille Award
- Eddie Murphy
Carol Burnett Award
- Ryan Murphy