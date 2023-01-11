The 2023 Golden Globes recipients were announced January 10, back on NBC after the controversy-plagued awards event went untelevised last year.

Genre was well-represented among tonight’s winners.

Everything Everywhere All at Once claimed two awards in the Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy categories, with star Michelle Yeoh honored for Best Performance by an Actress, and Ke Huy Quan named Best Supporting Actor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett received the award for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture.

House of the Dragon (HBO) won Best Television Series, Drama. And Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took Best Motion Picture, Animated.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Television Series, Drama

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Naatu Naatu from RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Cecil B. Demille Award

Eddie Murphy

Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy