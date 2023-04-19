2023 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire Finalists

The Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2023 finalists have been announced. The awards will be presented during the Étonnants Voyageurs festival in Saint-Malo, France to be held May 27-29.

The award’s mission is described on its website with a touch of irony: “Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire is the oldest French prize still in operation – since 1974 – as well as the most prestigious dedicated to the ‘literatures of the Imaginary’. The term ‘Imaginary’ covers all these ‘bad genres’ that are science fiction, fantasy, fantasy, as well as various fusions of these genres and ‘transfictions’ where, for example, some ‘non-mimetic’ elements creep insidiously into a so-called ‘general’ literature.”

The jurors for the award are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre, Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.

ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH

Capitale du Sud (Volumes 1 & 2) by Guillaume Chamanadjian (Aux forges de Vulcain)

Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)

Les Flibustiers de la mer chimique by Marguerite Imbert (Albin Michel)

Composite by Olivier Paquet (L’Atalante)

Les Reines by Emmanuelle Pirotte (Le Cherche Midi)

ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL

Andrea Cort (Volumes 1 to 3) by Adam-Troy Castro (Albin Michel) [Andrea Cort series]

L’Île de silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages) [Waste Tide]

La Cité des nuages et des oiseaux by Anthony Doerr (Albin Michel) [Cloud Cuckoo Land]

Terra Ignota (Volumes 1 to 5) by Ada Palmer (Le Bélial’) [Terra Ignota series]

Jusque dans la terre by Sue Rainsford (Aux forges de Vulcain) [Follow Me To Ground]

Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël) [Or What You Will]

NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH

Histoire de la ville d’Aurée by Claire Duvivier (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)

Opexx by Laurent Genefort (Le Bélial’)

Dix légendes des âges sombres (recueil) by Jean-Marc Ligny (L’Atalante)

Splines (recueil) by luvan (La Volte)

NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION

Enfants de sang by Octavia Butler (Bifrost n°108) [Bloodchild]

L’Obscurité est un lieu (recueil) by Ariadna Castellarnau (L’Ogre) [collection of stories translated from Spanish by Guillaume Contré]

Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante) [A Psalm for the Wild-Built]

La Millième nuit by Alastair Reynolds (Le Bélial’) [Thousandth Night]

Collatéral by Peter Watts (Bifrost n°108) [Collateral]

ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH

La Dragonne et le Drôle by Damien Galisson (Sarbacane)

La Princesse sans visage by Ariel Holzl (Slalom)

Bayuk by Justine Niogret (404 Editions)

ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH

L’Ogresse et les orphelins by Kelly Barnhill (Anne Carrière) [The Ogress and the Orphans]

La Lumière des profondeurs by Frances Hardinge (Gallimard Jeunesse) [Deeplight]

Rookhaven (Volumes 1 & 2) by Pádraig Kenny (Lumen) [Rookhaven series]

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (La Martinière) [Iron Widow]

TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE

Lise Capitan for Analog/Virtuel by Lavanya Lakshminarayan (Hachette Heroes)

Hélène Charrier & Yoko Lacour for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)

Christophe Claro for Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte)

Philippe Forget for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)

Gwennaël Gaffric for L’Île de Silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages)

Laurent Queyssi for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)

GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE

Kévin Deneufchatel for Sous la lune brisée by Anne-Claire Doly (Mu)

Josan Gonzales for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)

Didier Graffet for Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)

Stephan Martinière for Maître des djinns by Phenderson Djèli Clark (L’Atalante)

Pedro Oyarbide for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)

ESSAI / NONFICTION

Utopie radicale by Alice Carabédian (Seuil)

Vampirologie by Adrien Party (ActuSF)

Neuro-Science-Fiction by Laurent Vercueil (Le Bélial’)

PRIX SPÉCIAL

The publisher Monsieur Toussaint Louverture for the rediscovery and publication in French of the six volumes of Blackwater by Michael McDowell

Callidor Editions for the quality of their works, in particular the reissue of Abraham Merritt’s Habitants du mirage

The anthology Hypermondes #02 Utopies (Les Moutons électriques)

The completed Galaxiales of Michel Demuth, finished by nine authors gathered by Richard Comballot from the plan and initial synopsis (Le Bélial’)