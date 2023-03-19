2023 IAFA Imagining Indigenous Futurisms Award

The IAFA Imagining Indigenous Futurisms Award winner and short list was announced during the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts Conference on March 18.

The Imagining Indigenous Futurism Award recognizes emerging authors who use science fiction to address issues of Indigenous sovereignty and self-determination.

This year’s winner is:

Telling the Soul of Mars by Alina Pete

The other works on the shortlist were:

The Tangle by Rae Mariz

The Tangle by Rae Mariz

The Good One by Allanah Hunt

Spirit Medicine by Gina McGuire