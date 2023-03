Joachim Boaz introduces us to an addition to the family:

My new cat Cyrus. My previous reading partner tabby of 16 years passed away a few weeks ago. This one is in training.

The second one is Cyrus too — he already knows what good SF is 😉

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com