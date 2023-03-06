The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards were presented March 4 and Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the film categories. The awards are dedicated to independent film makers. The winners of genre interest follow. The complete list of winners is here.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Feature
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Lead Performance
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Supporting Performance
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Breakthrough Performance
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – Paul Rogers
I am frankly surprised at how well “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is doing. I mean, I love it, but didn’t think it would be so loved by mainstream audiences & critics. Its chances at the Academy Awards have really firmed up in recent weeks.