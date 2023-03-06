The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards were presented March 4 and Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the film categories. The awards are dedicated to independent film makers. The winners of genre interest follow. The complete list of winners is here.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Lead Performance

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Breakthrough Performance



Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Screenplay



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – Paul Rogers