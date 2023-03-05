Groot Teams Up With Heroes from All Corners of the Marvel Universe in New Stormbreakers Variant Covers

WE ARE GROOT! In April, Groot will not only play a surprising role in a new run of Guardians Of The Galaxy, but the sentient tree alien will also star in a brand-new solo series that chronicles the quest that made him the iconic hero he is. To celebrate Groot’s big year, Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 have depicted him in new variant covers! See Groot in all his various shapes and sizes lend a helping branch to the X-Men, Avengers, and more in these stunning pieces that will adorn Marvel titles throughout April.

On Sale 4/5

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 4/12

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

X-MEN #21 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

On Sale 4/26

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

DOCTOR STRANGE #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA