Vincent Preis 2022 and Rein A. Zondergeld Preis Nominees

The Vincent Preis 2022 and the Rein A. Zondergeld Preis finalists have been announced.
Thanks to Cora Buhlert for providing the English translations.
2022 REIN A. ZONDERGELD – PREIS for secondary and tertiary literary contributions to the fantasy genre
Best Non-Fiction Book
- Alexander Braun – Horror im Comic (Horror in Comics), avant-verlag
- Jörg Kleuden (eds.) – Cthulhu Libria Neo 4; Aus grausigen Tiefen (Cthulhu Libria Neo 4; From grisly depths),Blitz Verlag
- Melanie Wylutzki & Hardy Kettlitz (eds.) – Das Science Fiction Jahr 2022 (The Science Fiction Year 2022), Hirnkost Verlag
- Neil Gaiman – Kunst ist wichtig, Weil deine Vorstellungskraft die Welt verändern kann (Art Matters – Because Your Imagination Can Change the World), Eichborn
- Nils Daniel Peiler – To Infinity and Beyond, 2 Bände, Die künstlerische Rezeption von Stanley Kubricks „2001: Odyssee im Weltraum” (To Infinity and Beyond, 2 volumes, The artistic reception of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey im Weltraum”), Königshausen & Neumann
Best Short Non-Fiction
- Alessandra Reß – “Sonnenseiten, Sonnenzeiten. Geschichte und Entwicklung des Solarpunk” in Sonnenseiten: Street-Art trifft Solarpunk (“Sunny sides, sunny times – History and development of Solarpunk” in Sunny Sides: Street Art meets Solarpunk)
- “Future Fiction Talk: SF in Afrika – Interview mit Peter J. Maurits” in Future Fiction 2 (“Future Fiction Talk: SF in Africa – Interview with Peter J. Maurits” in Future Fiction 2)
- Nadine Muriel – “Abspann” in Das geheime Sanatorium (“End Credits” in The Secret Sanatorium)
- Silke Brandt – “Post-Exotizismus: Antoine Volodines Dystopie einer Zweiten Sowjetunion” in Das Science Fiction Jahr 2022 (“Post-Exoticism: Antoine Volodine’s Dystopia of a second Soviet Union” in The Science Fiction Year 2022
VINCENT PREIS 2022
Bester Novel – National
- Erik Hauser – Das Erbe der Wölfe (The Legacies of the Wolves), Fabylon
- Julia A. Jorges- Glutsommer (Ember Summer), Blitz
- Markus Heitkamp – German Kaiju: Operation M.E.L.B.A., Leseratten Verlag
- Sonja Rüther: Geistkrieger – Libellenfeuer (Ghost warrior – Dragon Fly Fire), Knaur
- Thomas Lohwasser, Vanessa Kaiser, Thomas Karg – Die Erben Abaddons: Verfall (The Heirs of Abaddon: Decay), Torsten Low
Best International Literary Work
- Alexander Zelenyj – Tiere des Exodus (Animals of the Exodus), White Train
- Algernon Blackwood – Traumpfade & andere unheimliche Geschichten (Dream Paths and other uncanny stories), Zwielicht
- Jeffrey Thomas – Father Venn, Wandler Verlag
- Michael Schmidt & Matthias Käther (eds.) – Fantastic Pulp 3, Blitz Verlag
- Stephen King, Fairy Tale, Heyne
Best Short Story
- Günther Kienle – “Shearwater Cave” in Mysterien der See (Mysteries of the Sea)
- Jörg Fuchs Alameda – “Schwere See” in Mysterien der See (“Heavy Sea” in Mysteries of the Sea)
- Oliver Müller – “Im Namen der heiligen Jungfrau Maria” (“In the Name of the Holy Virgin Mary”) in Dark Empire
- Thomas Karg – “Key Hot, meine Damen!” in Mysterien der See (“Key Hot, My Ladies!” in Mysteries of the Sea)
- Thomas Lohwasser & Vanessa Kaiser – “Das Mysterium der See” in Mysterien der See (“The Mystery of the Sea” in Mysteries of the Sea)
- Vincent Voss – “Die große Flut” in Alraune 2 (“The Great Flood” in Mandrake Root 2)
Best Anthology/Magazine
- Bettina Ickelsheimer-Förster (ed.) – Geheimnisvolle Gebäude (Mysterious Buildings), Shadodex Verlag
- Michael Schmidt (ed.) – Zwielicht Classic 17, (Twilight Classic 17), Zwielicht
- Michael Schmidt und Achim Hildebrand (eds.) – Zwielicht 17 (Twilight 17), Zwielicht
- Silke Brandt (ed.) – Feuersignale – Hommage à Stefan Grabiński (Fire Signals – Hommage to Stefan Grabiński), Blitz Verlag
- Vanessa Kaiser und Thomas Karg (eds.) – Mysterien der See (Mysteries of the Sea), Torsten Low
Best Short Story Collection
- Christian Günther – Geschichten vom Ende der Welt (Stories of the End of the World), BOD
- Germaine Paulus – Last Order, The Dandy is Dead
- Michael Siefener – Das Haus am Ende der Träume (The House at the End of Dreams), Atlantis
- Sascha Dinse – Elysion & Tartaros, subkultur)
- Tobias Bachmann – Neonschwarze Messen I – Beschwörung des Teufels (Neonblack Masses I – Conjuring up the Devil), Ashera Verlag
Best Horror Artwork
- Azrael ap Cwanderap – Appetizer
- Björn Ian Craig – Traumpfade (Dream Paths)
- Detlef Klewer – Gothic Steam
- Holger Much – Lex Talionis
- Mark Freier – Mysterien der See (Mysteries of the Sea)
Best Horror Dime Novel
These are monthly or weekly 64-page fiction magazines in A5 format, which are sold at newsstands. They come in a variety of genres and are either long-running series centered around a single character (John Sinclair and Professor Zamorra are both occult detectives) or anthology series offering different stories every issue such as Gespenster-Krimi.
- Marlene Klein: “Ratten-Rache”, John Sinclair 2273 (“Rat Revenge”, John Sinclair 2273)
- Michael Blihall – “Drudenfüße”, Gespenster-Krimi 104 (“Pentacles”, Ghost Mystery 104)
- Michael Breuer – “Bluthund des Erhabenen”, Professor Zamorra 1264 (“Bloodhound of the Exalted”, Professor Zamorra 1264)
- Morgan D. Crow – “Der Schrecken aus dem Meer”, Gespenster-Krimi 93 (“The Terror from the Sea”, Ghost Mystery 93)
- Oliver Müller – “Mourning Doll – Trost aus der Hölle”, John Sinclair 2293 (“Mourning Doll – Comfort from Hell”, John Sinclair 2293)
- Simon Borner – “Das Grauen von Sunningdale“, Professor Zamorra 1247/”Die Schiffbrüchigen der Zeit“, Professor Zamorra 1248 (“The Horror of Sunningdale“, Professor Zamorra 1247/”The Shipwrecked of Time”, Professor Zamorra 1248)
Special Award
The nominations for the special award were suggested by the Marburger Verein für Phantastik (Marburg Fantasy Club). However, the winner will be determined by vote, as in all categories.
- Eric Hantsch for many years of organising the Vincent-Preis, for his work as an editor and publisher and his services to fandom and classic.
- Erik Schreiber for decades of supporting fandom, e.g. via his Bücherbrief (Book Letter).
- Fritz Tenkrat – posthumously for his life’s work. Fritz Tenkrat was a prolific Austrian writer of dime novels in the horror, gothic romance and mystery and crime genres under a variety of pen names. He died in August 2022.
- Jörg Kaegelmann for years of commitment of the publisher BLITZ-Verlag to German language fantasy.
- Joachim Otto for decades of work in fandom as owner of the shop “Romantruhe“ (Novel Chest) and particularly for reprinting the Dr. Morton series of horror novels
- JMB-Verlag for the series Kabinett der Phantasten (Cabinet of Fantasists), which reprints classic dark fantasy
- Uwe Sommerlad for building bridges e.g. between the British genre film and German fandom
