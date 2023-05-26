2023 Kitschies Shortlists

The 2023 Kitschies Award shortlists have been revealed. The prize, sponsored by Blackwell’s, is given to “the year’s most progressive, intelligent and entertaining fiction that contain elements of the speculative or fantastic.”

RED TENTACLE (NOVEL)

Beyond the Burn Line by Paul J. McAuley

The Coral Bones by E. J. Swift

The Last Blade Priest by Will Wiles

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell

Twelve Percent Dread by Emily McGovern

GOLDEN TENTACLE (DEBUT)

Brother Alive by Zain Khalid

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

INKY TENTACLE (COVER ART)

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka — Cover by Peter Dyer

Celestial by M. D. Lachlan — Cover by Rachel Lancaster & Patrick Knowles

Poster Girl by Veronica Roth — Cover by Lydia Blagden

Paper Crusade by Michelle Penn — Cover by Klara Smith

Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth — Cover by Mark Abrams

The Red and Golden Tentacle categories were judged by Adam Roberts, Molly Tanzer, Mahvesh Murad and Jared Shurin.

The winner of the Red Tentacle receives £1,000 & a hand-crafted tentacle trophy; the Golden Tentacle winner gets £500 & a hand-crafted tentacle trophy; and the Inky Tentacle winner gets £500 & a hand-crafted tentacle trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held June 24 at the Bradford Literature Festival.

