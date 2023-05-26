The winners of the 2023 Ursa Major Awards, presented annually for “excellence in the furry arts”, were announced May 25 in a YouTube video. (Note: The video refers to them as the 2023 awards, while the Ursa Major Awards website calls them the 2022 awards. Please yourself.)
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado; December 21)
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
• Horns (Directed by FattyDragonite; December 9)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
• Bluey (Created by Joe Brumm; Season 3 (Part 2))
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
• A FurryFaux Paw, by Jessica Kara. (Page Street Kids; July 26)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.
• Bears & Bravery, by Gre7g Luterman (illustrations by BearHybrid). (The Bear Minimum patreon; April 5)
Best General Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
• Circles: Volume 4, by Steve Domanski and Andrew French. (Fenris Publishing, collection, Febuary 21)
Best Non-Fiction Work
• Art, Furries, God, by Patricia Taxxon. (YouTube, video; Jul 6)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
• The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes, by Doc N. (Internet, October 3 to December 23)
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
• The Whiteboard, by Doc N. (Internet, January 4 to December 23)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet; January 12 to September 30)
Best Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.
• Ais05, Dragon Party, (Twitter, October 18)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
• Cult of the Lamb (Developer: Massive Monster, Publisher: Devolver Digital; Aug 11)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
• Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories
Best Anthropomorphic Music
• Another Railway Day, by Nonnie, album, November 23.