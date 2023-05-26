Image by EosFoxx

The winners of the 2023 Ursa Major Awards, presented annually for “excellence in the furry arts”, were announced May 25 in a YouTube video. (Note: The video refers to them as the 2023 awards, while the Ursa Major Awards website calls them the 2022 awards. Please yourself.)

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado; December 21)

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

• Horns (Directed by FattyDragonite; December 9)

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

• Bluey (Created by Joe Brumm; Season 3 (Part 2))

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

• A FurryFaux Paw, by Jessica Kara. (Page Street Kids; July 26)

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

• Bears & Bravery, by Gre7g Luterman (illustrations by BearHybrid). (The Bear Minimum patreon; April 5)

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

• Circles: Volume 4, by Steve Domanski and Andrew French. (Fenris Publishing, collection, Febuary 21)

Best Non-Fiction Work

• Art, Furries, God, by Patricia Taxxon. (YouTube, video; Jul 6)

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

• The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes, by Doc N. (Internet, October 3 to December 23)

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

• The Whiteboard, by Doc N. (Internet, January 4 to December 23)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet; January 12 to September 30)

Best Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.

• Ais05, Dragon Party, (Twitter, October 18)

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

• Cult of the Lamb (Developer: Massive Monster, Publisher: Devolver Digital; Aug 11)

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

• Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories

Best Anthropomorphic Music

• Another Railway Day, by Nonnie, album, November 23.



