2023 Lambda Literary Awards Finalists

Posted on by

The shortlists for the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards were announced March 16. Finalists in 25 categories were selected by a panel of over 65 literary professionals from more than 1,350 book submissions. The winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on June 9.

The works in the sff category are listed below. The complete roster of finalists is here.

LGBTQ+ SPECULATIVE FICTION

  • Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean, Tor Books
  • Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo, Tordotcom Publishing
  • The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong, Angry Robot Books
  • The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart, Ballantine
  • The Wicked and the Willing by Lianyu Tan, Shattered Scepter Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.