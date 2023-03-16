2023 Lambda Literary Awards Finalists

The shortlists for the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards were announced March 16. Finalists in 25 categories were selected by a panel of over 65 literary professionals from more than 1,350 book submissions. The winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on June 9.

The works in the sff category are listed below. The complete roster of finalists is here.

LGBTQ+ SPECULATIVE FICTION

Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean, Tor Books

Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo, Tordotcom Publishing

The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong, Angry Robot Books

The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart, Ballantine

The Wicked and the Willing by Lianyu Tan, Shattered Scepter Press