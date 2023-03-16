2023 Lambda Literary Awards Finalists

The shortlists for the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards were announced March 16. Finalists in 25 categories were selected by a panel of over 65 literary professionals from more than 1,350 book submissions. The winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on June 9.
The works in the sff category are listed below. The complete roster of finalists is here.
LGBTQ+ SPECULATIVE FICTION
- Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean, Tor Books
- Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo, Tordotcom Publishing
- The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong, Angry Robot Books
- The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart, Ballantine
- The Wicked and the Willing by Lianyu Tan, Shattered Scepter Press