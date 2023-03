Left Coast Crime 2023 announced the Lefty Awards finalists on March 18 at the awards ceremony in Tucson, AZ.

Best Humorous Mystery Novel

Ellen Byron, Bayou Book Thief (Berkley Prime Crime)

Best Historical Mystery Novel

Wanda M. Morris, Anywhere You Run (William Morrow)

Best Debut Mystery Novel

Ramona Emerson, Shutter (Soho Crime)

Best Mystery Novel

(not in other categories)

Kellye Garrett, Like a Sister (Mulholland Books)