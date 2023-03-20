2023 ITW Thriller Awards Nominees

The finalists for the 2023 International Thriller Writers Awards were revealed on March 17. The award is given by the International Thriller Writers. ITW will announce the winners at ThrillerFest on June 3.

BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL

The Violence, by Delilah S. Dawson (Del Rey)

Things We Do in the Dark, by Jennifer Hillier (Minotaur)

The Fervor, by Alma Katsu (Putnam)

The Children on the Hill, by Jennifer McMahon (Simon & Schuster)

Two Nights in Lisbon, by Chris Pavone (MCD)

Sundial, by Catriona Ward (Macmillan)

BEST AUDIOBOOK

Young Rich Widows, by Kimberly Belle, Fargo Layne, Cate Holahan, and Vanessa Lillie; narrated by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser, and Ariel Blake (Audible)

The Lies I Tell, by Julie Clark; narrated by Anna Caputo and Amanda Dolan (Audible)

The Photo Thief, by J.L. Delozier; narrated by Rachel L. Jacobs and Jeffrey Kafer (CamCat)

Things We Do in the Dark, by Jennifer Hillier; narrated by Carla Vega (Macmillan Audio)

The Silent Woman, by Minka Kent; narrated by Christine Lakin and Kate Rudd (Blackstone)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

The Resemblance, by Lauren Nossett (Flatiron)

Blood Sugar, by Sascha Rothchild (Putnam)

Dirt Creek (aka Dirt Town), by Hayley Scrivenor (Flatiron)

A Flicker in the Dark, by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

The Fields, by Erin Young (Flatiron)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL NOVEL

The Lies I Told, by Mary Burton (Montlake)

No Place to Run, by Mark Edwards (Thomas & Mercer)

Unmissing, by Minka Kent (Thomas & Mercer)

The Housemaid, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

Anywhere You Run, by Wanda Morris (Morrow)

The Couple Upstairs, by Holly Wainwright (Pan Macmillan)

The Patient’s Secret, by Loreth Anne White (Montlake)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Russian for Beginners,” by Dominique Bibeau (Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine [EQMM], March/April 2022)

“The Gift,” by Barb Goffman (from Land of 10,000 Thrills, edited by Greg Herren; Down & Out)

“Publish or Perish,” by Smita Harish Jain (EQMM, September/October 2022)

“33 Clues Into the Disappearance of My Sister,” by Joyce Carol Oates (EQMM, March/April 2022)

“Schrödinger, Cat,” by Anna Scotti (EQMM, March/April 2022)

“Stockholm,” by Catherine Steadman (Amazon Original Stories)

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Our Crooked Hearts, by Melissa Albert (Flatiron)

Sugaring Off, by Gillian French (Algonquin Young Readers)

Daughter, by Kate McLaughlin (Wednesday)

What’s Coming to Me, by Francesca Padilla (Soho Teen)

I’m the Girl, by Courtney Summers (Wednesday)

BEST E-BOOK ORIGINAL NOVEL

Evasive Species, by Bill Byrnes (Self-published)

The Couple at Causeway Cottage, by Diane Jeffrey (HarperCollins)

The Seven Truths of Hannah Baxter, by Grant McKenzie (Self-published)

The Hollow Place, by Rick Mofina (Self-published)

Fatal Rounds, by Carrie Rubin (Self-published)

Two other awards will be presented at ThrillerFest:

2023 THRILLERMASTER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Charlaine Harris

Walter Mosley

2023 THRILLER LEGEND AWARD

Minotaur Books




