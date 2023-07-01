2023 Manly Wade Wellman Award Shortlist

The 2023 Manly Wade Wellman Award for North Carolina Science Fiction and Fantasy shortlist was revealed July 1 by the North Carolina Speculative Fiction Foundation.

The 10 finalists are:

Steel Mill Vikings by Sarah Joy Adams (Falstaff Books)

Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin’s Press)

Prophet’s Debt by Robert Creekmore (Cinnabar Moth Publishing)

Ghost of a Marriage by Richard Dansky (Crossroad Press)

Burning Shakespeare by A.J. Hartley (Falstaff Books)

The Quarter Storm by Veronica Henry (47North)

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty (Ace)

Lost In Time by A.G. Riddle (Head of Zeus)

Malice House by Megan Shepherd (Hyperion Avenue)

The winner will be announced at ConGregate 9 on July 14 in Winston-Salem, NC.

The Manly Wade Wellman Award was founded in 2013 to recognize outstanding achievement in science fiction and fantasy novels written by North Carolina authors. The 2023 award covers novels published in 2022.

The award is named for long-time North Carolina author Manly Wade Wellman with the permission of his estate.

Wellman in 1931 Wellman in 1978