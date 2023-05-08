2023 MTV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 canceled its Sunday live broadcast due to the WGA strike (and planned picketing by writers). Instead, awards were given out in a pre-taped show. Host Drew Barrymore had previously canceled her appearance in solidarity with the writers.
There are nine winners of genre interest on the list.
Best Movie
- Scream VI
Best Show
- The Last of Us
Best Performance in a Movie
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2
Best Hero
- Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Best Kiss
- Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Fight
- Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
Best Duo
- Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Stranger Things
Best Song
- Carolina, Taylor Swift
Best Musical Moment
- Come Back Home in Purple Hearts
Best Music Documentary
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best Docu-Reality Show
- The Kardashians
Best Competition Series
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules
Comedic Genius Award
- Jennifer Coolidge
[Thanks to Mike Kennedy for the story.]