2023 MTV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 canceled its Sunday live broadcast due to the WGA strike (and planned picketing by writers). Instead, awards were given out in a pre-taped show. Host Drew Barrymore had previously canceled her appearance in solidarity with the writers.

There are nine winners of genre interest on the list.

Best Movie

Scream VI

Best Show

The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Fight

Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

Best Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Stranger Things

Best Song

Carolina, Taylor Swift

Best Musical Moment

Come Back Home in Purple Hearts

Best Music Documentary

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Docu-Reality Show

The Kardashians

Best Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Best Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Comedic Genius Award

Jennifer Coolidge

[Thanks to Mike Kennedy for the story.]