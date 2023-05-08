2023 MTV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 canceled its Sunday live broadcast due to the WGA strike (and planned picketing by writers). Instead, awards were given out in a pre-taped show. Host Drew Barrymore had previously canceled her appearance in solidarity with the writers.

There are nine winners of genre interest on the list.

Best Movie

  • Scream VI

Best Show

  • The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie

  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Comedic Performance

  • Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

Best Hero

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Best Villain

  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kiss

  • Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

Most Frightened Performance

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Fight

  • Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

Best Breakthrough Performance

  • Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Best Duo

  • Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Best Kick-Ass Cast

  • Stranger Things

Best Song

  • Carolina, Taylor Swift

Best Musical Moment

  • Come Back Home in Purple Hearts

Best Music Documentary 

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Docu-Reality Show

  • The Kardashians

Best Competition Series

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Best Host

  • Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Comedic Genius Award

  • Jennifer Coolidge

