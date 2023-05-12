The 2023 Prix Imaginales winners were announced on May 12, ahead of the ceremony at the Imaginales festival in Epinal, France which occurs at the end of the month.
The Prix Imaginales recognize the best works of fantasy of the year published in France.
[NOTE: The Prix Imaginales is a different award than the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire.]
Catégorie roman francophone / French novel
- Les Marins ne savent pas nager, by Dominique SCALI, éd. La Peuplade
Catégorie roman étranger traduit / Foreign Novel translated into French
- Jusque dans la terre, by Sue RAINSFORD, translator: Francis GUÉVREMONT, éd. Aux Forges de Vulcain
Catégorie jeunesse / Youth category
- La Dragonne et le drôle, by Damien GALISSON, éd. Sarbacane
Catégorie illustration / Illustration
- Salammbô, illustrated by Suzanne-Raphaële LAGNEAU, éd. Callidor
Catégorie nouvelle / Short Story
- Le Serpent, la maison des jeux, tome 1 by Claire NORTH, illustration: Aurélien POLICE, translator: Michel PAGEL, éd. Le Bélial
Catégorie prix spécial du Jury / Special Jury Award
- La Décalogie, by Steven ERIKSON, éd. Leha
Catégorie album / Album Category
- Le Livre bleu, by Germano ZULLO, illustrated by Albertine, éd. La Joie de lire