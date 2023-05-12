2023 Prix Imaginales Winners

Posted on by

The 2023 Prix Imaginales winners were announced on May 12, ahead of the ceremony at the Imaginales festival in Epinal, France which occurs at the end of the month.

The Prix Imaginales recognize the best works of fantasy of the year published in France.

[NOTE: The Prix Imaginales is a different award than the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire.]

Catégorie roman francophone / French novel

  • Les Marins ne savent pas nagerby Dominique SCALI, éd. La Peuplade

Catégorie roman étranger traduit / Foreign Novel translated into French

  • Jusque dans la terreby Sue RAINSFORD, translator: Francis GUÉVREMONT, éd. Aux Forges de Vulcain

Catégorie jeunesse / Youth category

  • La Dragonne et le drôleby Damien GALISSON, éd. Sarbacane

Catégorie illustration / Illustration

  • Salammbô, illustrated by Suzanne-Raphaële LAGNEAUéd. Callidor

Catégorie nouvelle / Short Story

  • Le Serpent, la maison des jeux, tome 1 by Claire NORTH, illustration: Aurélien POLICE, translator: Michel PAGEL, éd. Le Bélial

Catégorie prix spécial du Jury / Special Jury Award

  • La Décalogieby Steven ERIKSON, éd. Leha

Catégorie album / Album Category

  • Le Livre bleuby Germano ZULLO, illustrated by Albertine, éd. La Joie de lire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.