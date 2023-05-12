The 2023 Prix Imaginales winners were announced on May 12, ahead of the ceremony at the Imaginales festival in Epinal, France which occurs at the end of the month.

The Prix Imaginales recognize the best works of fantasy of the year published in France.

[NOTE: The Prix Imaginales is a different award than the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire.]

Catégorie roman francophone / French novel

Les Marins ne savent pas nager, by Dominique SCALI, éd. La Peuplade

Catégorie roman étranger traduit / Foreign Novel translated into French

Jusque dans la terre, by Sue RAINSFORD, translator: Francis GUÉVREMONT, éd. Aux Forges de Vulcain

Catégorie jeunesse / Youth category

La Dragonne et le drôle, by Damien GALISSON, éd. Sarbacane

Catégorie illustration / Illustration

Salammbô, illustrated by Suzanne-Raphaële LAGNEAU, éd. Callidor

Catégorie nouvelle / Short Story

Le Serpent, la maison des jeux, tome 1 by Claire NORTH, illustration: Aurélien POLICE, translator: Michel PAGEL, éd. Le Bélial

Catégorie prix spécial du Jury / Special Jury Award

La Décalogie, by Steven ERIKSON, éd. Leha

Catégorie album / Album Category

Le Livre bleu, by Germano ZULLO, illustrated by Albertine, éd. La Joie de lire