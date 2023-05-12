“Babylon 5: The Road Home” Voice Cast Named

‘Babylon 5: The Road Home’. Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

The Hollywood Reporter unveiled the Babylon 5: The Road Home voice cast on May 10.

Babylon 5: The Road Home will continue the story he started in the 1990s, with the logline stating, “Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.” Returning Babylon 5 castmembers include Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. Straczynski wrote the film and executive produces. Matt Peters, known for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, directs, with Rick Morales serving as supervising producer. Sam Register is the executive producer on the project. The voice cast also includes Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G’Kar and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn.

J. Michael Straczynski told Twitter followers today, “For those who have been waiting for more information on the #B5AnimatedMovie, the final update will come in mid-June not just here but to the public at large. It will have the release date, plot summary, A TRAILER, how/where to watch/obtain it, and other cool stuff.”

He also confirmed online that the picture used by The Hollywood Reporter (above) is “an actual still from the movie. We’re going for a very realistic, serious-drama look.

On the other hand, JMS teased someone who asked about story:

[Thanks to Chris Barkley for the story.]