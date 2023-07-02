2023 Prix Rosny Aîné Shortlist

The shortlist for the Prix Rosny Aîné 2023 for French science fiction has been announced by Bruno Para, awards secretary. There are two categories, novels and short stories. The winners, as decided by a vote of the members, will be revealed at the French national SF convention, which will be held at Wallers-Arenberg from August 17-20.

ROMAN / NOVEL

Guillaume CHAMANADJIAN, Trois lucioles

Claire DUVIVIER, Mort aux geais !

Laurent GENEFORT, Les Temps ultramodernes

Marguerite IMBERT, Les Flibustiers de la mer chimique

Émilie QUERBALEC, Les Chants de Nüying

Karine RENNBERG, Meute

NOUVELLE / SHORT FICTION

Claire DUVIVIER, Histoire de la ville d’Aurée

Laurent GENEFORT, Opexx

Saul PANDELAKIS, Cargo

Audrey PLEYNET, Encore cinq ans

Ketty STEWARD, Blanche-Neige et le triangle quelconque