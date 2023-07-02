Steve Vertlieb Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Steve Vertlieb with Henry Jones.

Review by Steve Vertlieb: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny began production in 2021 and had been scheduled by Disney and Paramount to have been released during June 2022. As the hills were alive with the sound of money last Summer, the studio decided to wait an additional year before releasing the film, fearing that it might become lost amidst of a slate of blockbusters waiting to take off that season. Additionally, its star, Harrison Ford, had been injured during the filming, delaying the picture’s completion still further. A year of anticipation and waiting both baffled and irritated organized fandom, while a social media backlash had already begun building months before the picture’s re-scheduled release date. Rumors abounded with stories of scripting problems, and ill-conceived structures and concepts. Frustration had only grown over the ensuing months, and speculation festered in the minds and hearts of jaded movie goers that this final film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise would be a catastrophe, either worse than, or on a par with the disastrously received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. The sad reality of the beloved series was that there hadn’t been a universally well received entry in the saga since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in Spring, 1989. Not only had the public grown weary of Indy’s most recent exploits, but the film’s director, Steven Spielberg, had seemingly run out of ideas and inspiration. Both the director and his star appeared aged and tired in the fourth and seemingly final entry in the series. Indeed, when the fifth and definitively final film in the forty-year-old franchise was initially announced, with Harrison Ford once again starring, but with a new director, James Mangold at the helm, the trepidation among the film’s targeted audience was palpable.

When the film premiered in Spring 2023, reviews were decidedly mixed, with critical reaction either lukewarm, or openly hostile. Decades of expectation had seemingly ruined the picture for audiences yet to come, while preview critiques had deemed the film a failure, sadly derivative, tired, and bereft of inspiration. The long, hopelessly frustrating wait seemed to indicate that the film, despite its whispered lofty ambitions, would be dead on arrival at the box office when it opened finally on June 30th. Happily, and perhaps beyond reasonable expectations, this last entry in the “Indiana Jones” series is anything but a failure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a joyous throwback to another time, a happily full-blooded adventure thriller that harkens memories of the most memorable moments from the original series, as well as the Thirties Universal, Mascot, and Republic serials that first inspired them. James Mangold, whose impressive credits include directing Logan, thereby reinventing the “Wolverine” franchise, as well as the delightfully charming time travel romance, Kate and Leopold, has breathed new life into the George Lucas/Steven Spielberg “cliff hangers” with a fresh new take on the reality of time, age, and psychological expiration. Henry Jones no longer looks forward to another adventure, but has succumbed to the relative boredom of complacency, and almost numbing retirement. His lectures to his final group of students have become boring, forgetful, and strictly by the numbers, causing infectious slumber within the now torturous confines of his once exhilarating classroom. When subjected to a decidedly half-hearted retirement party, attended by only a small handful of colleagues, his resignation to, and acceptance of, the end, rather than the beginning, is one of involuntary inevitability. He is tired … tired of teaching, and tired of living a life that has become both stagnant and routine.

Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, James Mangold, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at opening.

The boredom of his present reality is made all the more excruciating by memories of his younger self, a bold adventurer whose intoxicating exploits are brought wonderfully to life once more in the opening sequence of the film, a thrilling joy ride aboard a roaring train, a “Hurricane Express” on which a younger adventurer races atop precarious cars and engines to salvage a precious artifact, rescued from antiquity, from the Nazis amidst the Second World War. Indy is a hero for the ages, a daring archaeological champion risking everything to save history. Versatile character actor Toby Jones is his delightfully goofy colleague, feigning innocence when arbitrarily captured by the marauding enemy. Visually, the controversial de-aging photographic process is stunning, returning star Harrison Ford to his comparative youth four decades earlier, while the journey is joyfully reminiscent of the young “Indiana Jones” sequence aboard a speeding train that begins Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

When Indy’s goddaughter unexpectedly appears late in his life, seductively enticing him back into the promise of new adventures and intrigue, his decidedly world-weary traveler is at first reluctant to respond to the alluring call of the wild. Helena, as imagined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is a feisty feminist adventurer whose motives are vague and subject to question. However, the lure of just one more adventure is simply too much for an embittered octogenarian to resist, as the proverbial fountain of youth beckons Indiana Jones yet again to go out in a final blaze of glory before his candle burns out, consigning him to his own assortment of molding antiquities.

Returning to the wonderful Wizardry and land of Oz, Indy must rescue the legendary “Dial of Destiny,” a mystical treasure invented by Archimedes, capable of transporting its user through precarious portals in time. Mads Mikkelsen as Doctor Voller is a worthy adversary for Indiana, a NASA scientist and former Nazi, whose relentless quest for the magical artifact would transport him back through the decades to win the Second World War, restoring Nazism to its ultimate glory, to overpower and dominate civilization. Mikkelsen is a venomous villain, chewing the scenery to sinister delight.

John Rhys-Davies returns all too briefly as Sallah, Indy’s former companion in intrigue, to bid him a final glorious adieu, while Antonio Banderas enlivens the scenario with a deep sea diving expedition reminiscent of previous explorations, while recalling Indy’s desperate hatred for snakes. There’s barely a quiet interlude in this frenetic fable in which both Harrison Ford and his beloved alter ego aren’t thrown headlong into a miraculous restoration of energy, exultation, and youth. It’s a thrill ride for the ages, a sweet recollection of a time gone by when knighthood was in flower, and the world was young. The final sequence of the film in which both Indy and his nemesis reach the inevitable conclusion of their journey, while criticized by some as presenting entirely too fanciful a finale, is in truth no less, yet no more imaginative, than the mystical resolution beneath the tombs and destruction of ancient caves from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in which the unbelievable becomes believable, and time is itself a relic of antiquity. Those elder youngsters and “fans” whose cynical criticisms have sadly eroded the magic of this masterwork of wonder and imagination have, indeed, grown up … yet forgotten how to grow “down.”

Steven Spielberg at opening.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a joyous return to those “thrilling days of yesteryear” when time was gloriously embellished with valiance and heroism, and swashbucklers reigned triumphant over villainy, rescuing their ladies fair from the jaws of treachery. This is, at last, the “Indiana Jones” film that we’ve waited for these endless decades. Following Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, this final adventure must be counted among this classic character’s most wondrous exploits. Harrison Ford is remarkably youthful in his final performance as this iconic hero whose astonishing exuberance and vitality remain an inspiration to all those who have allowed themselves to grow old before their time. Karen Allen as Marian Ravenwood, Indy’s first love, returns during the age defining moments concluding Indy’s melancholy journeys through time and space, recalling tender romance and adoration that refuse the restrictive boundaries of physicality and age.

John Williams and Steve Vertlieb

Composer John Williams whose intrepid themes and motifs have wondrously illustrated these journeys and adventures for the past four decades has returned for one final compositional triumph and recording session, filled with breathtaking thrills and heart rendering interludes, richly textured and worthy of Indiana Jones’ truly last crusade. Cinematically, it’s an exhilarating finale and salutation to the exhaustive careers of both this legendary film composer, and remarkable fictional characterization. Look for them only on film, for they represent a world of irresistible fantasy … sadly “gone with the wind.”