2023 Splatterpunk Award Nominees

Splatterpunk Award founders Wrath James White and Brian Keene have announced the nominees for the 2023 Splatterpunk Awards, honoring superior achievement for works published in 2022 in the sub-genres of Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror.

They have also named the recipient of the sixth annual J. F. Gonzalez Lifetime Achievement Award (honoring individuals who, like Gonzalez, have made a significant impact on the Splatterpunk and Extreme Horror field).

The nominees are as follows:

BEST NOVEL*

Playground by Aron Beauregard (Independently Published)

The Television by Edward Lee (Madness Heart Press)

Faces of Beth by Carver Pike (Independently Published)

Last of the Ravagers by Bryan Smith (Thunderstorm Books / Death’s Head Press)

Mastodon by Steve Stred (Black Void Publishing)

Ex-Boogeyman (Slasher vs The Remake) by Kristopher Triana (Bad Dream Books / Thunderstorm Books)

BEST NOVELLA

Charcoal by Garrett Cook (Clash Books)

Grandpappy by Patrick C. Harrison III (Independently Published)

Mr. Tilling’s Basement by Edward Lee (Deadite Press)

#thighgap by Chandler Morrison (Cemetery Gates Media)

Plastic Monsters by Daniel J. Volpe (Independently Published)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Just Another Bloodbath at Camp Woe-Be-Gone” by R.J. Benetti (Independently Published)

“Of The Worm” by Ryan Harding (from Splatterpunk Zine issue 13)

“My Chopping List” by Stephen Kozeniewski (from Counting Bodies Like Sheep, The Evil Cookie Publishing)

“Gutted” by Bracken MacLeod (from Splatterpunk Zine issue 13)

“Jinx” by Bridgett Nelson (from A Bouquet of Viscera)

BEST COLLECTION

Always Listen To Her Hurt: Collected Works by Kenzie Jennings (Blistered Siren Press)

Mr. Tilling’s Basement and Other Stories by Edward Lee (Deadite Press)

Horrorsmut by Christine Morgan (The Evil Cookie Publishing)

A Bouquet of Viscera by Bridgett Nelson (Independently Published)

Pornography For the End of the World by Brendan Vidito (Weirdpunk Books)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

Human Monsters edited by Sadie Hartmann and Ashley Sawyers (Dark Matter Ink)

Camp Slasher Lake, Volume 1 edited by D.W. Hitz and Candace Nola (Fedowar Press)

Counting Bodies Like Sheep edited by K. Trap Jones (The Evil Cookie Publishing)

Call Me Hoop edited by SC Mendes & Lucy Leitner, created by Drew Stepek (Blood Bound Books)

Czech Extreme edited by Lisa Lee Tone (Madness Heart Press)

J. F. GONZALEZ LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD**

Monica J. O’Rourke

The final ballot is composed of top recommendations from readers, critics, and the general public and then voted on by a panel of six judges. The sixth annual Splatterpunk Awards will take place at KillerCon in Austin, Texas on August 12.

The recommendation process for next year’s ballot is now open to readers, critics, and the general public. Eligible works must be first published in 2023, and must meet the definitions of either Splatterpunk or Extreme Horror. Email recommendations to [email protected] The recommendation window will close at 11:50 p.m. Eastern on December 31, 2023. There Will Be No Extensions.

* Tie category

** The previous J. F. Gonzalez Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are David J. Schow, David G. Barnett, Edward Lee, John Skipp, and Clive Barker.

[Based on a press release.]