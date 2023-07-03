2023 Utopia Award Nominees

The nominees for the inaugural Utopia Awards, to be given in connection with The Climate Fiction Conference (#CliFiCon22), were announced on July 2.

Public voting for the 2023 Utopia Awards continues through August 6. The ballot link is here.

The Utopia Award Ceremony will take place during the online CliFi Con ’23 being held October 7-8.

UTOPIAN NOVEL

The World We Make By NK Jemisin (Orbit)

When Women Were Dragons By Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday)

Beating The Apocalypse By Joyce Reynolds-Ward (Self-Pub)

Babel By R.F Kuang (Harper Voyager)

A Half-Built Garden By Ruthanna Emrys (Tordotcom)

UTOPIAN NOVELLA

Under Pressure By Fabio Fernandes (Newcon)

Arboreality By Rebecca Campbell (Stelliform)

Weird Fishes By Rae Mariz (Stelliform)

Uncommon Charm By Emily Bergslien & Kat Weaver (Neon Hemlock)

The House Of Drought By Dennis Mombauer (Stelliform)

A Prayer For The Crown-Shy By Becky Chambers (Tor)

UTOPIAN NOVELETTE

The Language Of Insects By H. Pueyo (Future Sf)

We Built This City by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld)

The Hatching by Zoha Kazemi (Baladi)

Rainbow Boy By Amanda Ilozumba Otitochukwu (Reckoning

A Question Of Choice By Rimi B. Chatterjee (Reckoning)

UTOPIAN ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION

Almanac For The Anthropocene: A Compendium Of Solarpunk Futures Edited By Phoebe Wager & Brontë Christopher Wieland (West Virginia University Press)

Africa Risen: A New Era Of Spectulative Fiction Edited By Sheree Renee Thomas, Zelda Knight, & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Tordotcom)

Positive Visions Of Democracy Edited By Mazi Nwonwu & Iquo Dianaabasi (Omenana)

Buffalo Is The New Buffalo By Chelsea Vowel (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Democracy Edited By Diogo Ramos & Jana Bianchi (Mafaverna)

Little Blue Marble 2022: Warmer Worlds Edited By Katrina Archer (Little Blue Marble)

UTOPIAN SHORT STORY

“Neyllo” By Naomi Eselojor (Omenana)

“She Dreams Of Moons And Moons” By Marisca Pichette (Strange Horizons)

“Like Stars Daring To Shine” By Somto Ihezue (Fireside)

“Look To The Sky My Love” By Renan Bernardo (Solarpunk Mag)

“Workers Song” By H. Pueyo (Mafaverna)

“The Seas Goddess’ Bloom” By Uchechukwu Nwaka (Escape Pod)

UTOPIAN POETRY

“Resilience” By Francesca Gabriele Hurtado (Reckoning)

“Tamales On Mars” By Angela Acosta (The Sprawl Magazine)

“La Maga” By Angel Leal (Anathema)

“Nature’s Chosen Pronouns” By Miriam Navarro Prieto (Reckoning)

“I Do Not Wish To Carry So Much Burden” By Chukwuma-Eke Pacella (Strange Horizons)

“Manifesto Of Pulled Bells” By Vanessa Jae (Solarpunk Mag)

UTOPIAN ART

Art Of “Neyllo” By Jema Byamugisha (Omenana)

Hexagon Issue 9 Cover Art By Will Tempest (Hexagon Magazine)

A Dream I Have By Zuzanna Kwiecien (Reckoning)

Solarpunk Magazine #1 Cover Art By Brianna Castagnozzi (Solarpunk Mag)

Dreaming Of Another San Francisco By Mona Caron (The Fabulist)

I Do Not Wish To Carry So Much Burden By Maria Carvalho (Strange Horizons)

UTOPIAN NONFICTION

The Ethics Of Extractivism In Science Fiction By Emma Johanna Puranen (Strange Horizons)

Wildfire, Hellfire: The Case For Siberian Globeflowers By Sofia Ezdina (Reckoning)

Homegoings And Repasts By DW Mckinney (Deadlands Magazine)

Solarpunk Is A Hothouse Tomato By Michael J. Deluca (Solarpunk Mag)

Horror And Hope In Climate Fiction By Sarena Ulibarri (Strange Horizons)

Ghost Of A Chance: A Trans Girl Tries To Live By Amber Fox (Reckoning)