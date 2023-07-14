2023 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award Finalists

The six finalists for this year’s Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award have been announced.

The Award is given out yearly to retailers who have done an outstanding job of supporting the comic art medium both in the industry at large and in their local community. Comics fans around the world nominate their favorite stores on the Comic-Con International website.

The 2023 Award will be given out as part of the Will Eisner Comics Industry Awards on July 21 at Comic-Con.

The finalists are:

Bat City Comic Professionals — Stanley Baldwin, Matthew Live, & Shannon Live, Bradenton, FL

Blackbird Comics & Coffeehouse — David Craig & Candice Falkner-Craig, Maitland, FL

Cape and Cowl Comics — Eitan Manhoff, Oakland, CA

Little Shop of Heroes — Albert Grainger, Lou Grainger, & Sinéad Grainger, Dunfermline, Fife, UK

Travelling Man — Nabil Homsi, Manchester, UK

Zeppelin Comics — Natasha & Dan Curtis, Benicia, CA