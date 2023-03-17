2023 World Video Game Hall of Fame Finalists

Which video games will make it into the World Video Game Hall of Fame this May? Is NBA 2K a slam dunk? Can The Last of Us outlast the rest? Will Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare fight through the competition? Can Wizardry cast a spell for victory?

The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, has announced the 12 finalists for induction:

Age of Empires

Angry Birds

Barbie Fashion Designer

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Computer Space

FIFA International Soccer

GoldenEye 007

The Last of Us

NBA 2K

Quake

Wii Sports

Wizardry

“It’s always difficult to narrow the World Video Game Hall of Fame nominations down to just 12 finalists because there are so many games that have had an enormous influence on popular culture or the video game industry itself. This year’s finalists are some heavy-hitters,” says Jon-Paul C. Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games. “Angry Birds turned millions of smartphone users into gamers. FIFA International Soccer is a worldwide best-seller with every yearly update. Computer Space was the very first arcade machine—so it’s importance in history can’t be overstated. And then there’s a brilliant game like The Last of Us, which has become a smash hit TV show for HBO.”

Fans may vote for their favorite finalists from March 15 to March 22 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot at worldvideogamehalloffame.org. The three games that receive the most public votes will form one ballot and will join the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society. (The public, collectively, will have the weight of one judge.)

The final inductees will be announced in a virtual ceremony by The Strong on Thursday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame recognizes electronic games that meet the following criteria: icon-status, the game is widely recognized and remembered; longevity, the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time; geographical reach, the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries; and influence, the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general.

Anyone can nominate a game to the World Video Game Hall of Fame and view past inductees at worldvideogamehallofame.org.

[Based on a press release.]