2022 Cóyotl Award Nominees

The Furry Writers’ Guild posted the nominees for the 2022 Cóyotl Awards on March 14.

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

BEST NOVEL

Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring

Red Pandamonium by Roan Rosser

A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara

Mouse Cage by Malcolm F. Cross

BEST NOVELLA

Royal Red: A Cozy Fantasy Adventure by K.C. Shaw

The Otter’s Wings: A Labyrinth of Souls Novel by Mary E. Lowd

Fox and Troll Steal Math by Jeff Reynolds

BEST SHORT STORY

“Lids” by Utunu

“Let Him That Speaketh Fate to Men Have No Fate of His Own” by Rob MacWolf

“Coyote Woman Sings the Blues” by Marissa James

“Mark of the Stranger” by Casimir Laski

BEST ANTHOLOGY

Tales of Feathers and Flame edited by K. Vale Nagle

When the World Was Young by The Furry Historical Fiction Society

ROAR 11 edited by Ian Madison Keller

Winter of Wonder: Fauna edited by Andrew Ferrell