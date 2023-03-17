2022 Cóyotl Award Nominees

The Furry Writers’ Guild posted the nominees for the 2022 Cóyotl Awards on March 14.
The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.
BEST NOVEL
- Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring
- Red Pandamonium by Roan Rosser
- A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara
- Mouse Cage by Malcolm F. Cross
BEST NOVELLA
- Royal Red: A Cozy Fantasy Adventure by K.C. Shaw
- The Otter’s Wings: A Labyrinth of Souls Novel by Mary E. Lowd
- Fox and Troll Steal Math by Jeff Reynolds
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Lids” by Utunu
- “Let Him That Speaketh Fate to Men Have No Fate of His Own” by Rob MacWolf
- “Coyote Woman Sings the Blues” by Marissa James
- “Mark of the Stranger” by Casimir Laski
BEST ANTHOLOGY
- Tales of Feathers and Flame edited by K. Vale Nagle
- When the World Was Young by The Furry Historical Fiction Society
- ROAR 11 edited by Ian Madison Keller
- Winter of Wonder: Fauna edited by Andrew Ferrell
