2022 Cóyotl Award Nominees

Posted on by

The Furry Writers’ Guild posted the nominees for the 2022 Cóyotl Awards on March 14. 

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

BEST NOVEL

  • Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring
  • Red Pandamonium by Roan Rosser
  • A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara
  • Mouse Cage by Malcolm F. Cross

BEST NOVELLA

  • Royal Red: A Cozy Fantasy Adventure by K.C. Shaw
  • The Otter’s Wings: A Labyrinth of Souls Novel by Mary E. Lowd
  • Fox and Troll Steal Math by Jeff Reynolds

BEST SHORT STORY

  • “Lids” by Utunu
  • “Let Him That Speaketh Fate to Men Have No Fate of His Own” by Rob MacWolf
  • “Coyote Woman Sings the Blues” by Marissa James
  • “Mark of the Stranger” by Casimir Laski

BEST ANTHOLOGY

  • Tales of Feathers and Flame edited by K. Vale Nagle
  • When the World Was Young by The Furry Historical Fiction Society
  • ROAR 11 edited by Ian Madison Keller
  • Winter of Wonder: Fauna edited by Andrew Ferrell

1 thought on “2022 Cóyotl Award Nominees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.