2023 Writers Guild Awards: Film Screenplay Nominees

The 2023 Writers Guild Awards screenplay nominations were announced January 25.
Nominees of genre interest include the original screenplays for Everything Everywhere All At Once written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert and Nope written by Jordan Peele, and the adapted screenplay for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole.
The winners will be named at the 2023 WGA Awards on Sunday, March 5.
The complete list of nominees follows.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) — Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- The Menu (Searchlight Pictures) — Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy
- Nope (Universal Pictures) — Written by Jordan Peele
- Tár (Focus Features) — Written by Todd Field
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) — Written by Rian Johnson
- She Said (Universal Pictures) — Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
- Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.
- Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
- 2nd Chance (Showtime Documentary Films), Written by Ramin Bahrani
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix), Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester
- Last Flight Home (MTV Documentary) Written by Ondi Timoner
- Moonage Daydream (Neon) Written by Brett Morgen
- ¡Viva Maestro! (Greenwich Entertainment) — Written by Theodore Braun