The flash nomination phase for the 2022 Clarkesworld Reader’s Poll began today and continues until January 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The top five go onto the final round in February.

Editor Neil Clarke invites readers to celebrate their favorite Clarkesworld cover art and stories, all of which can be found in his post “Clarkesworld 2022 Stories and Cover Art”.

The link to the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/clarkesworld2022