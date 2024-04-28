2024 Agatha Awards

Malice Domestic announced the 2024 Agatha Awards on April 27.

The Agatha Awards honor the “traditional mystery,” books typified by the works of Agatha Christie and others. The genre is loosely defined as mysteries that contain no explicit sex, excessive gore or gratuitous violence, and are not classified as “hard-boiled.” 

BEST CONTEMPORARY MYSTERY NOVEL

  • Tara Laskowski. The Weekend Retreat

BEST HISTORICAL MYSTERY NOVEL

  • Sujata Massey. The Mistress of Bhatia House

DEBUT

  • Daphne Silver. Crime and Parchment

NONFICTION

  • Anjili Babbar. Finders: Justice, Faith, and Identity in Irish Crime Fiction

CHILDREN | YOUNG ADULT

  • Kate Jackson. The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary

SHORT STORY

  • Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski. “Ticket to Ride” in Happiness Is a Warm Gun: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of the Beatles

