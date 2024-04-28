Malice Domestic announced the 2024 Agatha Awards on April 27.
The Agatha Awards honor the “traditional mystery,” books typified by the works of Agatha Christie and others. The genre is loosely defined as mysteries that contain no explicit sex, excessive gore or gratuitous violence, and are not classified as “hard-boiled.”
BEST CONTEMPORARY MYSTERY NOVEL
- Tara Laskowski. The Weekend Retreat
BEST HISTORICAL MYSTERY NOVEL
- Sujata Massey. The Mistress of Bhatia House
DEBUT
- Daphne Silver. Crime and Parchment
NONFICTION
- Anjili Babbar. Finders: Justice, Faith, and Identity in Irish Crime Fiction
CHILDREN | YOUNG ADULT
- Kate Jackson. The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary
SHORT STORY
- Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski. “Ticket to Ride” in Happiness Is a Warm Gun: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of the Beatles
