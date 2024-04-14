2024 Colorado Book Awards Finalists

The finalists for the 2024 Colorado Book Awards have been announced. Awards are presented in 16 categories by Colorado Humanities to celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers.

The winners will be announced on June 21, 2024.

Works of genre interest include —

SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY

Silenced by Ann Claycomb

Not Quite Dead Geniuses at Large on an Angry Planet by R. Gary Raham

Dark Moon Shallow Sea by David R Slayton

SHORT STORY

“Uranians” by Theodore McCombs

ANTHOLOGY

Stories of the Reconvergence by Angie Hodapp and Josh Viola

YOUNG ADULT

Surviving Daybreak by Kendra Merritt

JUVENILE LITERATURE

Skyriders by Polly Holyoke

Share this: Facebook

X

