2024 Colorado Book Awards Finalists

The finalists for the 2024 Colorado Book Awards have been announced. Awards are presented in 16 categories by Colorado Humanities to celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers.
The winners will be announced on June 21, 2024.
Works of genre interest include —
SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY
- Silenced by Ann Claycomb
- Not Quite Dead Geniuses at Large on an Angry Planet by R. Gary Raham
- Dark Moon Shallow Sea by David R Slayton
SHORT STORY
- “Uranians” by Theodore McCombs
ANTHOLOGY
- Stories of the Reconvergence by Angie Hodapp and Josh Viola
YOUNG ADULT
- Surviving Daybreak by Kendra Merritt
JUVENILE LITERATURE
- Skyriders by Polly Holyoke
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.