2024 Lefty Awards

Left Coast Crime 2024 announced the Lefty Awards winners at a ceremony in Seattle, WA on April 13.
Best Humorous Mystery Novel
- Wendall Thomas, Cheap Trills (Beyond the Page Books)
Best Historical Mystery Novel for books set before 1970 (The Bill Gottfried Memorial)
- Naomi Hirahara, Evergreen (Soho Crime)
Best Debut Mystery Novel
- Nina Simon, Mother-Daughter Murder Night (William Morrow)
Best Mystery Novel (not in other categories)
- Tracy Clark, Hide (Thomas & Mercer)
