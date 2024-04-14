2024 Lefty Awards

Left Coast Crime 2024 announced the Lefty Awards winners at a ceremony in Seattle, WA on April 13.

Best Humorous Mystery Novel

  • Wendall Thomas, Cheap Trills (‎Beyond the Page Books)

Best Historical Mystery Novel for books set before 1970 (The Bill Gottfried Memorial)

  • Naomi Hirahara, Evergreen (Soho Crime)

Best Debut Mystery Novel

  • Nina Simon, Mother-Daughter Murder Night (William Morrow)

Best Mystery Novel (not in other categories)

  • Tracy Clark, Hide (Thomas & Mercer)

