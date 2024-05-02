2024 Derringer Awards

Congratulations to Kristine Kathryn Rusch who is among the 2024 Derringer Award winners announced by the Short Mystery Fiction Society on May 1.

FLASH

THE REFEREE by C. W. Blackwell (Shotgun Honey, October 12, 2023)

SHORT STORY

LAST DAY AT THE JACKRABBIT by John Floyd (The Strand, May 2023)

LONG STORY

GOOD DEED FOR THE DAY by Bonnar Spring (Wolfsbane: Best New England Crime Stories, Crime Spell Books)

NOVELETTE

[TIE]

MRS. HYDE by David Dean (Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, March/April 2023)

CATHERINE THE GREAT by Kristine Kathryn Rusch (WMG 2023 Holiday Spectacular Calendar of Stories)

EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER

Barb Goffman

HALL OF FAME

Rex Stout

Share this: Facebook

X

