2024 Derringer Awards

Congratulations to Kristine Kathryn Rusch who is among the 2024 Derringer Award winners announced by the Short Mystery Fiction Society on May 1.
FLASH
- THE REFEREE by C. W. Blackwell (Shotgun Honey, October 12, 2023)
SHORT STORY
- LAST DAY AT THE JACKRABBIT by John Floyd (The Strand, May 2023)
LONG STORY
- GOOD DEED FOR THE DAY by Bonnar Spring (Wolfsbane: Best New England Crime Stories, Crime Spell Books)
NOVELETTE
[TIE]
- MRS. HYDE by David Dean (Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, March/April 2023)
- CATHERINE THE GREAT by Kristine Kathryn Rusch (WMG 2023 Holiday Spectacular Calendar of Stories)
EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER
- Barb Goffman
HALL OF FAME
- Rex Stout
