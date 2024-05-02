2024 Derringer Awards

Congratulations to Kristine Kathryn Rusch who is among the 2024 Derringer Award winners announced by the Short Mystery Fiction Society on May 1.

FLASH

  • THE REFEREE by C. W. Blackwell (Shotgun Honey, October 12, 2023)

 SHORT STORY

  • LAST DAY AT THE JACKRABBIT by John Floyd (The Strand, May 2023)

LONG STORY

  • GOOD DEED FOR THE DAY by Bonnar Spring (Wolfsbane: Best New England Crime Stories, Crime Spell Books)

 NOVELETTE

[TIE]

  • MRS. HYDE by David Dean (Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, March/April 2023)
  • CATHERINE THE GREAT by Kristine Kathryn Rusch (WMG 2023 Holiday Spectacular Calendar of Stories)

 EDWARD D. HOCH MEMORIAL GOLDEN DERRINGER

  • Barb Goffman

 HALL OF FAME

  • Rex Stout

