2024 Edgar Awards

Mystery Writers of America announced the 2024 Edgar Allan Poe Award winners on May 1, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2023.
BEST NOVEL
- Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke (Grove Atlantic – Atlantic Monthly Press)
BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR
- The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry (Simon & Schuster – Atria Books)
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
- Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Penguin Random House – Berkley)
BEST FACT CRIME
- Crooked: The Roaring ’20s Tale of a Corrupt Attorney General, a Crusading Senator, and the Birth of the American Political Scandal by Nathan Masters (Hachette Book Group – Hachette Books)
BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL
- Love Me Fierce in Danger – The Life of James Ellroy by Steven Powell (Bloomsbury Publishing – Bloomsbury Academic)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Hallowed Ground,” by Linda Castillo (Macmillan Publishers – Minotaur Books)
BEST JUVENILE
- The Ghosts of Rancho Espanto by Adrianna Cuevas (Macmillan Publishers – Farrar, Straus and Giroux BFYR)
BEST YOUNG ADULT
- Girl Forgotten by April Henry (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY
- “Escape from Shit Mountain” – Poker Face, Written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman (Peacock)
ADDITIONAL AWARDS PRESENTED
ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD
- “The Body in Cell Two,” Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, May-June 2023 by Kate Hohl (Dell Magazines)
THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD
- Play the Fool by Lina Chern (Penguin Random House – Bantam)
THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD
- An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo (Macmillan Publishers – Minotaur Books)
THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD
- Glory Be by Danielle Arceneaux (Pegasus Books – Pegasus Crime)
SPECIAL AWARDS
GRAND MASTER
- Katherine Hall Page
- R.L. Stine
ELLERY QUEEN AWARD
- Michaela Hamilton, Kensington Books
