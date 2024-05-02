2024 Edgar Awards

Mystery Writers of America announced the 2024 Edgar Allan Poe Award winners on May 1, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2023.

BEST NOVEL

Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke (Grove Atlantic – Atlantic Monthly Press)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry (Simon & Schuster – Atria Books)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Penguin Random House – Berkley)

BEST FACT CRIME

Crooked: The Roaring ’20s Tale of a Corrupt Attorney General, a Crusading Senator, and the Birth of the American Political Scandal by Nathan Masters (Hachette Book Group – Hachette Books)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

Love Me Fierce in Danger – The Life of James Ellroy by Steven Powell (Bloomsbury Publishing – Bloomsbury Academic)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Hallowed Ground,” by Linda Castillo (Macmillan Publishers – Minotaur Books)

BEST JUVENILE

The Ghosts of Rancho Espanto by Adrianna Cuevas (Macmillan Publishers – Farrar, Straus and Giroux BFYR)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Girl Forgotten by April Henry (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

“Escape from Shit Mountain” – Poker Face, Written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman (Peacock)

ADDITIONAL AWARDS PRESENTED

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

“The Body in Cell Two,” Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, May-June 2023 by Kate Hohl (Dell Magazines)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

Play the Fool by Lina Chern (Penguin Random House – Bantam)

THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo (Macmillan Publishers – Minotaur Books)

THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD

Glory Be by Danielle Arceneaux (Pegasus Books – Pegasus Crime)

SPECIAL AWARDS

GRAND MASTER

Katherine Hall Page

R.L. Stine

ELLERY QUEEN AWARD

Michaela Hamilton, Kensington Books

Share this: Facebook

X

