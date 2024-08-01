The 2024 Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming was presented at the annual Diana Jones Award ceremony in Indianapolis on July 31, the unofficial start of the Gen Con Indy convention.

The winner is United Paizo Workers, a workers’ union.

The award is given to the person, product, company, event or any other thing that has, in the opinion of the Diana Jones committee, best demonstrated the quality of ‘excellence’ in the world of tabletop gaming in the previous year.

United Paizo Workers’ finalist citation explains why the union was up for the award:

UNITED PAIZO WORKERS A workers’ union As a union of workers at Paizo, Inc. (publisher of the Pathfinder and Starfinder roleplaying games), United Paizo Workers is the first of its kind in the tabletop roleplaying game industry. Organized as part of the Communication Workers of America’s CODE-CWA project to support workers in the tech and game industries who are organizing for change, United Paizo Workers was voluntarily recognized by Paizo management and ratified their first union contract with Paizo in 2023. In addition to achieving raises, expanded benefits, and enhanced protections for workers at Paizo, the union provides a voice for Paizo’s workers to communicate their needs to upper management and speak out about issues that matter to the union’s members.

Learn more at UnitedPaizoWorkers.org.

Share this: Facebook

X

